What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: June 5th, 2021

It’s a busy week for Netflix Australia as the start of the new month helps bring the total number of new additions to 70. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for June 5th, 2021.

First of all, here’s the past week’s top highlights:

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama| Runtime: 180 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler

DiCaprio and Scorsese are far from strangers as The Wolf of Wall Street marked the fifth time the pair had worked on a project together. The release of the movie also saw a giant break for actress Margot Robbie, who has since become one of the most popular actresses of Hollywood.

Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, a wealthy stockbroker whose meteoric rise on Wall Street was paved with money, drugs, sex, and scandals.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 142 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field, Michael Connor Humphreys

A modern classic, Forrest Gump solidified the acting pedigree of Tom Hanks who earned the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the second year running.

Forrest Gump is not a smart man but he has a heart of gold. While waiting for his bus he recounts his life to one of many strangers that pass him by. From his time as a child with a brace to correct his curved spine, a college football star, and time served in Vietnam, Forrest Gump has lived through it all. But the one thing that weighs on his mind most is his love and childhood friend, the troubled Jenny.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Parts 1 & 2 (2021) N

Director: Chiaki Kon

Genre: Action, Adventure | Part 1 Runtime: 80 Minutes | Part 2 Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Stephanie Sheh, Kate Higgins, Cristina Valenzuela, Amanda Celine Miller, Cherami Leigh

One of the most popular anime of the 90s, Sailor Moon has since had a reboot in the form of Sailor Moon Crystal, which debuted in 2014. The anime has released three seasons, with the movie acting as the de facto fourth season.

When a mysterious solar eclipse happens in April, Sailor Moon and Chibiusa meet Helios, a mysterious Pegasus who is looking for two maidens to break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, the group known as the Dead Moon Circus has plans to conquer the Earth, the Moon, and eventually the universe by obtaining the Legendary Silver Crystal.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: June 4th, 2021

Army of the Dead rises to the top of the movie list this week, while The Good Doctor retains its place as the most popular TV show on Netflix Australia.

Most Popular TV Shows on @NetflixANZ This Week: June 4th, 2021 1️⃣The Good Doctor

2️⃣SWAT

3️⃣Lucifer

4️⃣The 100

5️⃣Ragnarok

6️⃣StartUp

7️⃣Friends

8️⃣Cocomelon

9️⃣Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

🔟The Blacklist — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 4, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

57 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 5th, 2021

90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Annie (1982)

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018)

Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012)

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019)

Carnaval (2021) N

Catch and Release (2006)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Clueless (1995)

Critters 2: The Main Course (1988)

Dancing Queens (2021) N

Dead Man Down (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Dream/Killer (2015)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Four Brothers (2005)

Gods and Generals (2003)

Gold Statue (2019)

Ivanhoe (1952)

Jack and the Giant Slayer (2013)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Myriam Fares: The Journey (2021)

National Security (2003)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Old Boy (2013)

One Missed Call (2008)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 (2021) N

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 2 (2021) N

Roh (2019)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen (2017)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen (2017)

Singles (1992)

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021) N

Sweet and Sour (2021) N

The Bank Job (2008)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Brothers (2001)

The Girl and the Gun (2019)

The Meddler (2015)

The Night Before (2015)

The Rite (2011)

The Sea Wolves (1980)

The Water Diviner (2014)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

Total Drama (2 Seasons)

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021) N

Wag the Dog (1997)

Wolfen (1981)

Xtreme (2021) N

Yesterday (2019)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 5th, 2021

ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks (2 Seasons)

Cocomelon (Season 3)

Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1) N

Feel Good (Season 2) N

Kim’s Convenience (Season 5)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Season 1)

Racket Boys (Season 1) N

Summertime (Season 2) N

Sweet Tooth (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 5th, 2021

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2021)

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021) N

Human: The World Within (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 5th, 2021

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (2021) N

