What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: March 13th, 2021

There are over 30 new additions to be binged on Netflix Australia this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for March 13th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Hellboy (2019)

Director: Neil Marshall

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 120 Minutes

Cast: David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim

There was plenty of controversy surrounding the casting of Hellboy as Stranger Things star David Harbour replaced fan-favorite Ron Pearlman. While the film didn’t set the hearts of the masses alight, if you want to kick back and shut your brain off for a couple of hours then enjoy some Hellboy.

Caught between the realms of the supernatural and human, Hellboy works for the B.R.P.D, as a secret organization that protects America from the occult, paranormal and supernatural. When the ancient medieval sorceress Blood Queen returns, it’s up to Hellboy to save England from annihilation.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

Director: Chris Palmer

Genre: Animation, Action | Runtime: 86 Minutes

Cast: Darren Criss, Zachary Quinto, Ike Amadi, Eugene Byrd, David Chen

A new take on the origin story of Superman sets the stage for a future rebirth of its animated film universe.

A young Clark Kent has started as an intern at the Daily Planet, but learning on the job is pushed to the extreme when Lobo and Parasite have their eyes set on Metropolis.

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 50-61 Minutes

The entire first season will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies and their endeavor to win a Californian State Championship. Leading the team is head coach John Mosley, who tries to draw the best out of his talented team of young players. The team itself, consisting of many talented players from D1 recruits, and powerful athletes, try to show off their ability and college potential.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: March 12th, 2021

The Secret Life of Pets 2 outpaces The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Rings to claim the movie crown. For the second week in a row, Ginny & Georgia beats medical-drama New Amsterdam.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: March 12th, 2021 1️⃣Ginny & Georgia

2️⃣New Amsterdam

3️⃣Behind Her Eyes

4️⃣Firefly Lane

5️⃣Murder Among the Mormons

6️⃣Outlander

7️⃣The Blacklist

8️⃣Snowpiercer

9️⃣Superstore

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

26 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 13th, 2021

American Chaos (2018)

Bombay Rose (2021) N

Booksmart (2019)

Çarsi Pazar (2015)

Coven of Sisters (2021) N

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

Framing John DeLorean (2019)

Generasi 90an: Melankolia (2020)

Hellboy (2019)

Just In Time (2020)

Mucize (2015)

Paper Lives (2021) N

Poms (2019)

Quiet (2020)

Romantik Komedi (2010)

Romantik Komedi 2: Bekarlığa Veda (2013)

Sherpa (2015)

Sleeping Beauty (2011)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

The Art of Self Defense (2019)

The Block Island Sound (2020)

The Railway Man (2013)

Three Summers (2017)

Tracks (2013)

Trial by Fire (2018)

You’re Everything to Me (2016)

8 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 13th, 2021

Bombay Begums (Season 1) N

Dealer (Season 1) N

Love Alarm (Season 2) N

Paradise PD (Part 3) N

StarBeam (Season 3) N

The One (Season 1) N

YES DAY (2021) N

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 13th, 2021

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) N

The Houseboat (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 13th, 2021

Marriage of Mortgage (Season 1) N

