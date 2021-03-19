What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: March 20th, 2021

It’s been a busier week on Netflix Australia with the addition of 48 exciting new titles. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week & the top 10s for March 20th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Director: David Leitch

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Runtime: 137 Minutes

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren

The Fast & Furious franchise has made billions over the course of its many movies, and its spin-off was also incredibly successful at the box office. Earning almost $760 million worldwide, Hobbs & Shaw proves there is still life to franchise beyond Don and the family.

Forced to set their intense rivalry aside, Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw must work together to take down a genetically enhanced supervillain who threatens the future of humanity.

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 41-44 Minutes

Cast: Sam Callis, Nathanjohn Carter, Richard Dee-Roberts, Moneer Elmasseek, Mark Gillis

Netflix is fast becoming the home of the docu-drama. We’ve seen the fall of the Csar, and the end of the Sengoku period of Japan, so naturally the next course of action was pirates.

Focused on the real-life pirates of the Caribbean, historians give their accounts to the history of pirate society, the battles fought at sea, and some of the legendary figures that became the bane of the Navy.

Ma (2019)

Director: Tate Taylor

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, McKaley Lewis, Corey Fogelmanis

Octavia Spencer is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood, and it was more than shown in Ma.

A lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers, allowing them to party in her home. Thinking they’ve hit the jackpot, the teenagers don’t realize that their host may have ulterior motives.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: March 19th, 2021

The Secret Life of Pets 2 retains its position at the top movie on Netflix Australia. Meanwhile, Ginny & Georgia continues its outstanding worldwide performance as one of the most popular TV series on Netflix in 2021.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: March 19th, 2021 1️⃣Ginny & Georgia

2️⃣New Amsterdam

3️⃣Behind Her Eyes

4️⃣The One

5️⃣The Blacklist

6️⃣Paradise PD

7️⃣Snowpiercer

8️⃣Riverdale

9️⃣Superstore

🔟The Lost Pirate Kingdom — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 19, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

30 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 20th, 2021

Bad Eggs (2003)

C/O Kaadhal (2021)

Catch.er (2017)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Deadly Illusions (2021)

December Boys (2006)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Get the Goat (2021) N

Goddess (2013)

Healing (2014)

Ladies in Black (2018)

Ma (2019)

Mao’s Last Dancer (2010)

One Small Problem (2021) N

Predestination (2014)

Return to Nim’s Island (2013)

Searching (2018)

Simply Black (2021) N

Skylines (2020)

Spud (2010)

Spud 2: The Madness Continues (2013)

Spud 3: Learning to Fly (2014)

The Combination (2009)

The Daughter (2015)

The Lake House (2006)

The Nugget (2002)

The Present (2020)

The Pyhsician (2013)

The Yin Yang Master (2021) N

Who’s the Boss (2020)

10 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 20th, 2021

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen (Season 1) N

Alien TV (Season 2) N

B: The Beginning (Season 2) N

Country Comfort (Season 1) N

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) N

My Way (Season 1)

Sky Rojo (Season 1) N

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) N

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N

Zero Chill (Season 1) N

2 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 20th, 2021

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) N

Under Suspicion (Season 1) N

2 New Music Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 20th, 2021

Reframe THEATER EXPERIENCE with you (2020)

Wave of Cinema: 90’s Generation (2020)

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 20th, 2021

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) N

RebellComedy: Stright Outta the Zoo (2021) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 20th, 2021

Black Ink Crew New York (Season 2)

What have you been watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!