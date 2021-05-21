What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: May 22nd, 2021

It’s been another fantastic and busy week of new additions on Netflix Australia. There’s a lot to unpack and binge from all of the 77 new movies and TV shows added to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for May 22nd, 2021.

First of all, here are this week’s top highlights:

Gladiator (2000)

Director: Ridley Scott

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 155 Minutes

Cast: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Richard Harris

To kick start the new Millenium, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator lit up the box office and took home four Academy Awards. Russel Crowe’s portrayal of Maximus has since become one of the most iconic movie characters in cinema history.

Maximus Decimus Meridius, once a powerful general and destined to become the future leader of Rome, is sentenced to death after refusing fealty to the new unfit Emporer of Rome. When his family is killed for his actions taken against the Emporer, Maximus is sold into slavery where he becomes a Gladiator in the city of Zucchabar. By becoming a legendary gladiator, Maximus declares his vengeance against the false Emporer Commodus, in the hope of avenging his family.

Ex-Machina (2015)

Director: Alex Garland

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: Alicia Vikander, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Sonoyo Mizuno, Corey Johnson

A true indie-gem of 2015, Ex-Machina should be on your bucket list of movies to watch. All three actors involved in the film gave stand-out performances.

After winning a company contest, programmer Caleb Smith is sent to the private estate of his companies esteemed CEO Nathan Bateman. Upon arriving Caleb soon learns he is the human component in an experiment to prove the capabilities of the beautiful robot Ava.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Paul-Mikél Williams, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez

Camp Cretaceous has been a fun adventure, helping to establish and expand the universe of Jurassic World.

After the collapse of Jurassic World, six teenagers from the park’s Camp Cretaceous program are left stranded on Isla Nublar. Even after the defeat of the Indominus Rex, an even scarier threat now lurks on the island.

Most Popular Movies and TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: May 21st, 2021

The Woman in the Window overtakes The Mitchells vs The Machines, and The Good Doctor debuts right at the top of the television list.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: May 21st, 2021 1️⃣The Good Doctor

2️⃣Jupiter's Legacy

3️⃣StartUp

4️⃣Shadow and Bone

5️⃣Love, Death & Robots

6️⃣Halston

7️⃣Cocomelon

8️⃣Castlevania

9️⃣The Sons of Sam

🔟The Blacklist — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 21, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

61 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 22nd, 2021

678 (2009)

8 Mile (2002)

99 Songs (2021)

Ahaan (2019)

Army of the Dead (2021) N

Asmaa (2011)

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Bad Santa (2003)

Blade Trinity (2004)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Changeling (2008)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey! (2009)

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)

Death Race (2008)

Endless Love (2014)

Ex-Machina (2015)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Gladiator (2000)

Home (2015)

Hop (2011)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Inside Man (2006)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Last Vegas (2013)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Little Singham Future mein Satakli (2021)

Love or Money (2020)

Lucy (2014)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Nanny McPhee (2005)

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)

Neighbors (2014)

Notting Hill (1999)

Nureyev (2019)

One Day (2011)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

R.I.P.D. (2013)

Safe House (2012)

Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) N

Strain (2020)

Taxi No. 9211 (2006)

The Back of Beyond (1954)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Kingdom (2007)

The Last Days (1998)

The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps (2000)

The Purge Anarchy (2014)

The Shiralee (1957)

The World’s End (2013)

They’re a Weird Mob (1966)

Walkabout 1971)

Wanted (2008)

Wild Child (2008)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 22nd, 2021

Awaken (Season 1)

Bakugan: Armored Alliance (Season 1)

Booba: Food Puzzle (Season 1)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) N

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)

Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)

S.W.A.T. (Season 2)

Saints & Strangers (Season 1)

Special (Season 2) N

The 100 (Season 7)

The Neighbor (Season 2) N

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) N

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 22nd, 2021

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

Creating an Army of the Dead (2021) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 22nd, 2021

The Real Housewives of New York City (4 Seasons)

What have you been watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!