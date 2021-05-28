What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: May 29th, 2021

A new month is just around the corner, which means it’s been a much quieter week on Netflix Australia this week. In total there are only 25 new titles to binge, but it will certainly be more than enough to last you the weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for May 29th, 2021.

First of all, here are some of the top highlights this week:

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (2 Seasons)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 74

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Daisuke Ono, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Yuuki Ono, Takahiro Sakurai, Wataru Takagi

As one of the most popular anime series in recent memory, it’s a surprise it’s taken this long for the eccentric show to arrive on Netflix Australia.

The Joestar family over the course of many generations has been using their powers for good confronting evil supernatural villains that appear in different time periods. Each unique story follows different members of the Joestar family and their adventures.

The Kominsky Method (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Michael Douglas, Sarah Baker, Alan Arkin, Nancy Travis, Graham Rogers

The third and final season is the first of the series without actor Alan Arkin.

Sandy Kominsky, once a renowned actor but now retired, teaches others how to act at his studio “The Kominsky Method.” Falling in love with one of his students, Sandy lacks the skills to make a relationship work. Meanwhile, Norman Newlander, a friend and agent of Sandy, is struggling to deal with the death of his wife, and his drug-addicted daughter.

Close Enough (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: J.G. Quintel, Gabrielle Walsh, Jason Mantzoukas, Kimiko Glenn, Jessica DiCicco

The HBO Max comedy is a Netflix Original outside of the US and has often split opinions amongst critics and viewers.

A couple with a young child is struggling to come to terms with the fact that their 30s are fast approaching, adding new and unexpected challenged to their lives.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: May 28th, 2021

Ryan Reynolds is the flavor of the week down in Netflix Australia with the action-comedy RIPD. Meanwhile, The Good Doctor storms its way to the top of the TV show’s list.

Most Popular TV Shows on @NetflixANZ This Week: May 28th, 2021 1️⃣The Good Doctor

2️⃣StartUp

3️⃣The 100

4️⃣Who Killed Sara?

5️⃣Jupiter's Legacy

6️⃣JW Camp Cretaceous

7️⃣SWAT

8️⃣Cocomelon

9️⃣The Blacklist

🔟Shadow and Bone — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 28, 2021

Here Are the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

11 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 29th, 2021

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2021)

A Place in the Stars (2014)

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021) N

Blue Miracle (2021) N

Dog Gone Trouble (2021) N

Gatao – The Last Stray (2021)

Ghost Lab (2021) N

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios (2020)

The Day I Lost My Shadow (2018)

The Oath (2018)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 29th, 2021

Black Space (Season 1) N

Close Enough (Season 2) N

Eden (Season 1) N

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (2 Seasons)

Lucifer (Season 5B) N

Mad for Each Other (Season 1) N

Master of None (Season 3) N

Ragnarok (Season 2) N

The Kominsky Method (Season 3) N

World of Honor (Season 1)

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 29th, 2021

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (2021) N

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Limited Series) N

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 2)

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 29th, 2021

Soy Rada: Serendipity (2021) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Australia? Let us know in the comments below!