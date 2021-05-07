What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: May 8th, 2021

It’s a great start to a new month on Netflix Australia with the addition of 70 new movies and TV shows. There are lots to be binged this weekend, so make sure to set aside some time to watch some of the great new Originals and licensed TV shows. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for May 8th, 2021.

First of all, here are this week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

The Good Doctor (3 Seasons)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 56

Genre: Drama, Medic | Runtime: 41 Minutes

Cast: Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Richard Schiff, Hill Harper, Christina Chang

An adaptation of the popular K-Drama series of the same name, Freddie Highmore has shone brightly in his role as Shawn Murphy. One of the best medical dramas we’ve seen in many years, The Good Doctor is an incredible asset to the Australian Netflix library.

Residential surgeon Shawn Murphy has just begun his career at a prestigious hospital in San Diego, where he must prove that his autism and Savant Syndrome isn’t a hindrance to his job and is able to communicate with colleagues and patients.

300 (2007)

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Gerard Butler, Lena Headey, David Wenham, Dominic West, Michael Fassbender

Zack Snyder’s excessive use of slow-mo worked brilliantly in his adaptation of the comic based on one of the most legendary battles of the ancient world.

King Leonidas I of Sparta leads 300 of his best Spartan warriors to the hot gates of Thermopylae where the grand army of the Persian Empire is about to land their invasion of Greece.

Selena: The Series (Part 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 18

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Runtime: 40 Minutes

Cast: Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy Lopez

The second half of Selena: The Series has finally arrived and with it, we’ll see the tragic end to one of the greatest Latin-American popstars in history.

Following her rise to stardom, Selena: The Series follows the journey of Selena Quintanilla from her humble beginnings to becoming the Queen of Tejano music, and her tragic death at the tender age of 24.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: May 7th, 2021

Things Heard & Seen is proving to be the most popular movie on all of Netflix this week. Meanwhile, Shadow and Bone continue to gain momentum by overtaking The Serpent for the top spot on the TV shows list.

Most Popular TV Shows on @NetflixANZ This Week: May 7th, 2021 1️⃣Shadow and Bone

2️⃣The Serpent

3️⃣The Circle

4️⃣Sexify

5️⃣New Amsterdam

6️⃣Vincenzo

7️⃣Cocomelon

8️⃣Ginny & Georgia

9️⃣The Blacklist

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

54 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 8th, 2021

300 (2007)

A Cry in the Dark (1988)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective JR. (2009)

Almost Famous (2000)

And Tomorrow the Entire World (2020) N

Angel Baby (1995)

Australian Rules (2002)

Bachelorette (2012)

Bad Boy Bubby (1993)

Christine (1983)

Cosi (1996)

Dark City (1998)

Dating the Enemy (1996)

Daughters Of (2020)

Divinyls Live: Jailhouse Rock (1993)

Eat Drink Man Woman (1994)

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018)

Erskineville Kings (1999)

Frontline (1997)

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies – Theatre Play (1999)

Head On (1998)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Jupiter’s Legacy (Volume 1) N

Kajaki: The True Story (2014)

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Lillian’s Story (1996)

Lockie Leonard (2007)

Love Serenade (1996)

Maverick (1994)

Milestone (2021) N

Monster (2021) N

Motu Patlu in Dragon’s World (2017)

Motu Patlu in the Game of Zones (2019)

Motu Patlu in Wonderland (2013)

Motu Patlu: Deep Sea Adventure (2014)

Motu Patlu: Khazaane Ki Race (2015)

Motu Patlu: Mission Moon (2013)

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

Round the Twist (2001)

Set It Off (1996)

Shine (1996)

Sirens (1993)

Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)

Spellbinder (1997)

Swiped (2018)

The Dish (2000)

The Highway Rat (2017)

The Tracker (2002)

Time to Dance (2020)

Two Hands (1999)

Yes Man (2008)

10 New TV ShowsAdded to Netflix Australia This Week: May 8th, 2021

Giant Jack (Season 2) N

Girl From Nowhere (Season 2) N

Miniforce: Super Dino Power (Season 1)

Ninjago (Season 3)

Selena: The Series (Part 2) N

StartUp (Season 2)

The Good Doctor (3 Seasons)

The Next Step (Season 2)

Upin&Ipin (Season 8)

Utopia (Season 4)

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 8th, 2021

Unrest (2017)

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 8th, 2021

Below Deck (Season 4)

Lava Ka Dhaava (Season 1) N

1 Variety Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 8th, 2021

The Circle – The Afterparty (2021) N

