What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: November 14th, 2020

We’ve seen a notable drop in the number of additions on Netflix Australia this week, but subscribers still have plenty to enjoy from the selection of new movies & TV series below. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for November 14th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’House of Fun (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 17-23 Minutes

Cast: Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, Zachary Ruane, Rekha Shankar, Ben Russell

The famous Aussie trio of Aunty Donna; Broden Kelly, Mark Samuel Bonanno, and Zachary Ruane bring you into their whacky, chaotic and hilarious every day lives. Featuring a heap of famous special guests, who have to put up with the trio’s antics.

Trial 4 (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Documentary | Runtime: 52-60 Minutes

Netflix has made a name for itself from its true-crime documentaries, especially those centred around potential Police corruption, and the falsely accused.

Sean K. Ellis was charged as a teen in 1993 for the murder of a Boston cop. Having spent almost thirty years in prison, Sean has fought to defend his claimed innocence in the fight against police corruption and an inherently racist system.

Sweet Country (2017)

Director: Warwick Thornton

Genre: Adventure, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Hamilton Morris, Shanika Cole, Ewen Leslie, Sam Neill, Thomas M. Wright

There have been many westerns, but one frontier we’ve not seen much of in Hollywood is the Australian North. Like some of the US Westerns, Sweet Country works as a social commentary on the way its native people were treated at a time when civil rights for Aboriginal people were overlooked.

On the Australian Northern Territory frontier, an Aboriginal farmhand goes on the run after shooting a white man in self-defence.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: November 14th, 2020

The Spongebob Movie has been dominating the past week on Netflix Australia. For the past two weeks, The Queen’s Gambit has outperformed all other TV series on Netflix.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: November 13th, 2020 1️⃣The Queen's Gambit

2️⃣Emily in Paris

3️⃣The Big Bang Theory

4️⃣Cocomelon

5️⃣New Girl

6️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

7️⃣Barbaren

8️⃣Friends

9️⃣Dawson's Creek

🔟Dash & Lily — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 13, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

19 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 14th, 2020

A Very Special Love (2008)

First Love (2018)

Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti (2020)

Girl’s Revenge (2020)

Goldstone (2016)

Greta (2018)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) N

Ludo (2020) N

Mad Bastards (2010)

Motherless Brooklyn (2019)

Our Law (2020)

Satellite Boy (2012)

Scandal in Sorrento (1955)

Sweet Country (2017)

The Life Ahead (2020) N

The Sign of Venus (1955)

Toomelah (2011)

What They Had (2018)

What We Wanted (2020) N

10 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 14th, 2020

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’House of Fun (Season 1) N

Dash & Lily (Season 1) N

Ethos (Season 1) N

Giant Jack (Season 1) N

Graceful Friends (Season 1)

Masameer Classics (Season 3)

The Liberator (Season 1) N

The Minions of Midas (Limited Series) N

The Nokdu Flower (Season 1)

Undercover (Season 2) N

4 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 14th, 2020

A Lion in the House (Limited Series)

The Beginning of Life 2: Outside (2020)

We Are All for the Fatherland (1979)

Trial 4 (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 14th, 2020

A Queen Is Born (Season 1) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!