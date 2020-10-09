What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: October 10th, 2020

It’s a much quieter week on Netflix Australia, but, by all means, that doesn’t mean the new additions are lacking in quality. There’s a lot to be enjoyed, including plenty of new spooky, and Halloween-themed Originals. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for October 10th, 2020.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 45-66 Minutes

Cast: Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Bea Smith, Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli

Netflix’s smash hit ghostly-horror series, The Haunting, continues with a new story, but with plenty of new and returning faces.

A young American nanny, Dani Clayton, is hired by the Uncle of an orphaned pair of siblings to take care of them at their residence, Bly Manor. With a skeleton crew for staff, the largest number of occupants is the ghostly residents from years past.

Deaf U (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 16-20 Minutes

Netflix has an extraordinary number of documentaries in its library, focusing on a great number of different subjects. Receiving the Original treatment are the students of the Galludet University, where students who are deaf, or hard of hearing attend. The docuseries highlights different deaf students from all walks of life and presenting them as humans, not as people who should be looked down upon for their disability.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2020)

Director: Will Becher, Richard Phelan

Genre: Animation, Genre, Comedy | Runtime: 86 Minutes

Cast: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Amalia Vitale, Kate Harbour, David Holt

One of the most popular characters from Aardman, Shaun the Sheep is back for even more adventures from Mossy Bottom Farm.

When an alien possessing strange powers crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun the Sheep quickly makes a new friend. Together they must run from a dangerous organization that wants to capture the intergalactic visitor.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

