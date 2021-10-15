What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: October 16th, 2021

It’s one crazy busy mid-week in October for Netflix Australia thanks to the 93 new additions that are ready to be binged. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for October 16th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Director: Jeff Fowler

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell

What started out as one of the most controversial video-game to film adaptations in history, the studio re-gained a huge amount of favor amongst fans when they decided to go with a classic design for the world’s most famous blue hedgehog.

Tom, a small-town police officer, teams up with Sonic, a small blue Hedgehog that’s the fastest creature on Earth, against Dr. Robotnik, an evil genius with plans for world domination.

Twilight Saga (2008-2012)

Movies: 5

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene, Billy Burke

Love them or hate them, no one can deny Twilight was just as big as Harry Potter in the late 2000s and early 2010s. All five films are now ready to be binged at your leisure.

17-year-old high schooler Bella has just moved in with her father after leaving Phoenix, Arizona. After Bella’s life is saved by the mysterious Edward Cullen, it’s not long before she falls in love with the unusual boy. Soon, her eyes opened to a supernatural world when Edward reveals to Bella that he and his family are vampires.

My Name (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Hee Soon, Kim Sang Ho, Lee Hak Joo

With the recent release of Squid Game, it’s going to take a monumental effort from My Name to match the level of popularity as the thriller. However, we definitely believe My Name will be popular enough in its own right and will impress millions of K-Drama fans around the world.

In order to find the truth about her father’s death, Yoon Ji Woo, a member of an organized crime ring, infiltrates the Police as an undercover agent.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: October 15th, 2021

Just like many regions in the world, The Guilty and Squid Game have retained their spots as the most popular movie and TV shows on Netflix this week.

Most Popular TV Shows on @NetflixANZ This Week: October 15th, 2021 1️⃣Squid Game

2️⃣Maid

3️⃣Young Sheldon

4️⃣Sex Education

5️⃣Animal Kingdom

6️⃣Baby-Sitters Club

7️⃣On My Block

8️⃣Bad Sport

9️⃣Hometown ChaChaCha

🔟House of Secrets — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 15, 2021

73 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 16th, 2021

3000 Nights (2015)

A Christmas Gift from Bob (2020)

A Drowning Man (2018)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019)

A World Without (2021) N

Angelina (2021)

Ave Maria (2015)

Ballerina (2016)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Blinded by the Light (2019)

Blinky Bill: The Movie (2015)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bonboné (2017)

Bright: Samurai Soul (2021) N

Chronicle of a Disappearance (1996)

Condom Lead (2013)

Dance Academy: The Comeback (2017)

Daredevil (2003)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Divine Intervention (2002)

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart 2 (2014)

Fever Dream (2021) N

Frontiers of Dreams and Fears (2001)

Ghost Hunting (2017)

Giraffada (2013)

Gone (2020)

Haunt (2019)

Jigsaw (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Judy (2019)

Kuselan (2008)

Like Twenty Impossibles (2003)

Maradona’s Legs (2019)

Mars at Sunrise (2014)

Mother’s Day (2016)

Muthu (1995)

Nekrotronic (2018)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Non-Stop (2014)

Operation Hyacinth (2021) N

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Paddington (2014)

Paddington 2 (2018)

Peralagan (2004)

Salt of This Sea (2008)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (2021) N

Sivaji (2007)

Snitch (2013)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

The Aviator (2004)

The Awkward Moment (2014)

The Commuter (2018)

The Crossing (2017)

The Forgotten Battle (2021) N

The Four of Us (2021) N

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Pianist (2002)

The Trip (2021) N

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The White Crow (2019)

Twilight (2008)

Unfaithful (2002)

Violet Evergarden: The Movie (2020)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

When I Saw You (2012)

Wild Rose (2019)

Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead (2014)

Xenos (2014)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 16th, 2021

Another Life (Season 2) N

Blue Period (Season 1) N

CoComelon (Season 4)

For Life (Season 1)

Japan Sinks: People of Hope (Season 1)

Karma’s World (Season 1) N

Little Things (Season 4) N

Masha and the Bear (Season 3)

Mighty Express (Season 5) N

My Name (Season 1) N

Reflection of You (Season 1) N

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2) N

The King’s Affection (Season 1) N

You (Season 3) N

7 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 16th, 2021

3 Logical Exits (2020)

A Man Returned (2017)

A World Not Ours (2012)

Children of Shatila (1998)

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021) N

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (2021) N

The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 16th, 2021

One Night in Paris (2021) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!