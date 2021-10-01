What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: October 2nd, 2021

There are some incredible new movies and TV shows that have arrived with the start of the new month, equating to over 82 new additions from the past week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for October 1st, 2021.

First of all, here are this week’s top highlights:

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Director: Patty Jenkins

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 151 Minutes

Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright

Wonder Woman 1984 was instantly available to stream when it was first released in the US, however, it took just a little bit of time before it would become available to stream in regions around the world.

Decades after her fight against Ares during The Great War a new threat arises during the 1980s when a charismatic businessman steals an ancient artifact that allows the user to grant wishes.

Young Sheldon (3 Seasons)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 65

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegen Revord

Young Sheldon has proven to be wildly popular with fans of The Big Bang Theory, and now fans can binge the first three seasons of the CBS comedy on Netlfix Australia.

Before Pasadena, California, there was Medford, Texas where Sheldon Cooper, the boy genius, grew up. Thanks to Sheldon’s genius, he excels at school, but it also isolates him from his peers and family who struggle to deal with his intellectual prowess and social ineptitude.

The Conjuring (2013)

Director: James Wan

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vers Farmiga, Ron Livingston, Lili Taylor, Joey King

Kickstarting the cinematic franchise of The Conjuring, James Wan’s return to horror was an instant smash-hit success. Since the first title a further six sequels, spin-offs, and prequels which has equated almost $2 billion at the box office.

Demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren are contacted by the Perron family after coming into contact with a strange malevolent spirit that haunts their Rhode Island home. After discovering the tragic and deadly past of the house, the lives of the Perron family are in danger and the Warren’s must put their own lives on the line to stop the wicked spirit.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: October 1st, 2021

Boss Level tops the movie list of Netflix Australia. Meanwhile, the TV list is falling in line with the rest of the world that sees Squid Game soaring high at the top.

58 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 2nd, 2021

27 Steps of May (2018)

6 Bullets (2012)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 6: Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Anatomy (2000)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Case 39 (2009)

Cast Away (2000)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Diana: The Musical (2021) N

Eternal Summer (2006)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Fight Club (1999)

Flight (2012)

Forever Rich (2021) N

Friendzone (2021) N

Frontliner (2020)

Fun with Dick & Jane (2005)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Heat (1995)

Hitting the Apex (2015)

Home Again (2017)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jason X (2001)

Jumper (2008)

Knight and Day (2010)

Legion (2010)

Little Manhattan (2005)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Marley & Me (2008)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

No One Gets Out Alive (2021) N

Obsessed (2009)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles (2005)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scary Movie (2000)

Smaller and Smaller Circles (2017)

Sounds Like Love (2021) N

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

Swallow (2021) N

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Core (2003)

The Guilty (2021) N

The Hangover (2009)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021) N

The Terminal (2004)

Till Death (2021)

What’s Your Number (2011)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

You, Me, and Dupree (2006)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 2nd, 2021

Baki Hanma (Season 1) N

El Cartel (Season 1)

El Cartel 2 (Season 1)

Love 101 (Season 2) N

Luna Park (Season 1) N

Maid (Limited Series) N

Oats Studios (1 Season)

Scaredy Cats (Season 1)

Seinfeld (9 Seasons)

The Chesnut Man (Season 1) N

The Mafia Dolls (Season 2) N

Young Sheldon (3 Seasons)

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 2nd, 2021

Edis Starlight (2021)

The Phantom (2021)

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Season 1) N

Meateater (Season 5) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 2nd, 2021