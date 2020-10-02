What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: October 3rd, 2020

It’s a wonderfully busy start to the new month on Netflix Australia with 76 new additions to the library. There’s a little something for everyone on Netflix this week, surely plenty enough to keep you busy until next week. Here’s what’s new and the most popular on Netflix Australia this week for October 3rd, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Birds of Prey (2020)

Director: Cathy Yan

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett, Ewan McGregor

Four years after Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie once again proves her take on the Harley Quinn character is one of the best elements of the DCEU.

Tired of the way she has been mistreated, Harley Quinn has finally split from the Joker. In the wake of her newfound freedom, Harley joins a team of female vigilantes who are trying to save a little girl from the crime-lord Black Mask.

Instant Family (2018)

Director: Sean Anders

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Merced, Gustavo Escobar, Julianna Gamiz

In recent years when Ol’ Marky Mark isn’t seen busy kicking ass, he’s busy being a dad on and off the screen.

Tired of being derided by family members that they haven’t had children yet, Pete and Ellie Wagner decide to become foster parents. Taking in three children, Lizzy, a rebellious 15-year-old, her brother 10-year-old Juan, and the adorable 6-year-old Lita, the Wagners get more than they bargained for when chaos ensues.

Ash vs. Evil Dead (Season 3)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Bruce Campbell, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, Lucy Lawless, Jill Marie Jones

Easily one of the funniest horror-comedies around, Ash vs. Evil Dead deserved to go beyond its three-season run. With even more gut and charm than the film’s, Ash vs. Evil Dead can be watched by old and new fans of the franchise.

Taking Place 30 years after the events of the Evil Dead trilogy, Ash Williams is working at the ‘Value Stop’ as a shelf-stacker, seemingly retired and content to living in his caravan Ash soon has to take up arms after an invasion of Deadites rocks his town, with his trusty boom-stick and attachable chainsaw Ash must once again send the dead back to the depths of Hell.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: October 3rd, 2020

Enola Holmes spends the week dominating the movie top spot. To get a measure of how well Ratched has done, Ryan Murphy’s latest project has outshone the release of Friends on Netflix Australia.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: October 2nd, 2020 1️⃣Ratched

2️⃣Friends

3️⃣Schitt's Creek

4️⃣Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father

5️⃣Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

6️⃣Cobra Kai

7️⃣Cold Case Files

8️⃣Away

9️⃣Cocomelon

🔟Little Lunch — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 2, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

53 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 3rd, 2020

A Chaster Marriage (2016)

A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

A Monster Calls (2016)

A Toot Toot Cory Carson Halloween (2020) N

A.M.I (2019)

All Because of You (2020) N

Ankhon Dekhi (2013)

Barbie Princess Adventure (2020)

Baxu and the Giants (2019)

Birds of Prey (2020)

Book of Sun (2020)

Cold Harbour (2013)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Damsel (2018)

Dedh Ishqiya (2014)

Golmaal Returns (2008)

Happy Death Day 2U (2019)

Instant Family (2018)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Ishq Vishk (2003)

Ishqiya (2009)

Jab We Met (2007)

Jason and the Argonauts (1963)

Just Go With It (2011)

Just Mercy (2019)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Love & Basketball (2000)

Magnolia (1999)

Mann (1999)

Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

Moms’ Night Out (2014)

Òlòtūr;é (2020) N

Poacher (2018)

Proud Mary (2018)

Richard Jewell (2019)

Riding in Car with Boys (2001)

Serious Men (2020) N

Silverado (1985)

The American Game (2019)

The Apparition (2012)

The Binding (2020) N

The Boys in the Band (2020) N

The Hungover Games (2014)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (2004)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Turkish Dance School (2017)

Untitled Drake Doremus Project (2020)

Vampires vs. The Bronx (2020) N

Welcome (2007)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

You’ve Got This (2020) N

13 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 3rd, 2020

Ash vs. Evil Dead (Season 3)

Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) N

Code Lyoko (4 Seasons)

Emily in Paris (Season 1) N

Familiar Wife (Season 1)

Food Wars (Season 2)

Good Morning, Veronica (Season 1) N

Man Like Mobeen (Season 3)

Masameer Classics (Season 1)

New Girl (7 Seasons)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (1 Season) N

The Expanse (2 Seasons) N

The Worst Witch (4 Seasons) N

9 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 3rd, 2020

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) N

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (2019)

Dick Johnson is Dead (2020) N

I’m Leaving Now (2019)

The Boys in the Band: Something Personal (2020) N

College Behinds Bars (Season 1)

Journey of an African Colony (Season 1)

Song Explodes (Volume 1) N

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Limited Series) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 3rd, 2020

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (2020) N

What are you going to be watching from the latest additions on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!