What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: September 11th, 2021

After the excitement the first of the month brought, it’s certainly been a much quieter week on Netflix Australia with the addition of 29 new movies and TV shows. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for September 11th, 2021.

First of all, here’s the past week’s top highlights:

The Lighthouse (2019)

Director: Robert Eggers

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Valeriia Karaman, Logan Hawkes

Snubbed by the Oscars and the Golden Globes, both Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson gave award-winning performances in one of the strangest and unique movies of the past few years.

In the nineteenth century, on the coast of New England, two lighthouse keepers struggle to keep their sanity on a remote Atlantic island.

The Witches (2020)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock, Jahzir Bruno

It took thirty years to see a remake of the 90s classic adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s novel.

While visiting his grandmother, a young boy encounters a witch. To protect him, she takes him to a hotel only to encounter an entire coven who are plotting to rid the world of children.

Kate (2021) N

Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Genre: 106 Minutes | Runtime: Action, Adventure, Crime

Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson, Miku Patricia Martineau, Tadanobu Asano, Jun Kunimura

Mary Elizabeth Winstead kicks ass as the gun-toting neo-noir assassin.

With just under 24 hours left to live, female assassin Kate goes on a quest for vengeance against her murderer before she dies.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: September 10th, 2021

Afterlife of the Party is the number one movie on Netflix Australia this week, while Clickbait retains its spot as the most popular TV show.

Most Popular TV Shows on @NetflixANZ This Week: September 10th, 2021 1️⃣Clickbait

2️⃣Good Girls

3️⃣Animal Kingdom

4️⃣Rick and Morty

5️⃣Money Heist

6️⃣Blindspot

7️⃣Turning Point 9/11

8️⃣Sharkdog

9️⃣Chicago med

🔟Chesapeake Shores — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 10, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

11 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 11th, 2o21o

A Champion Heart (2018)

Angamaly Diaries (2017)

JJ+E (2021) N

Kate (2021) N

Love Song (2020)

Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2020)

Prey (2021) N

Shadow Parties (2020)

The Dawn Wall (2017)

The Lighthouse (2019)

The Witches (2020)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 11th, 2021

Chhota Bheem (Season 2)

Couple on the Backtrack (Season 1)

Into the Night (Season 2) N

Kid Cosmic (Season 2) N

Lucifer (Season 6) N

Mighty Raju (Season 4)

Oconauts: Above and Beyond (Season 1) N

On the Verge (Season 1) N

Tayo the Little Bus (Season 2)

Titipo Titipo (Season 2)

Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 2)

Witch at Court (Season 1)

4 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 11th, 2021

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021) N

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Limited Series) N

The Women and the Murderer (2021) N

Untold: Breaking Point (2021) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 11th, 2021

Metal Shop Masters (Season 1) N

The Circle USA (Season 3) N

