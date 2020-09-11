What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: September 12th, 2020

While not as busy as the previous weeks haul of movies and tv series, that hasn’t stopped Netflix Australia from receiving some fantastic new additions to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia for September 12th, 2020.

First of all, here is the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 144 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Michael Caine, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

To cap one of the best trilogies in cinema history, director Christopher Nolan did a stellar job raising the stakes in his Batman’s last adventure.

Eight years after the Joker’s reign of anarchy, Batman is wanted by the police for his role in the death of Gotham’s white knight, Harvey Dent. But when terrorist Bane emerges from the shadows and threatens the city of Gotham, Batman must face his greatest challenge yet.

The Duchess N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 19-28 Minutes

Cast: Katherine Ryan, Max Fincham, Steen Raskopoulous, Nathan Clarke

The Candian comedian has made more of a name for herself in the United Kingdom, than across the pond, and her life in London has inspired her first Netflix Original series, The Duchess.

Single mother Katherine considers the idea of having a second child, only she’ll have to convince the baby daddy of her firstborn to donate his sperm.

The Idhun Chronicles N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5

Genre: Action, Fantasy | Runtime: 27 Minutes

Cast: Itzun Escamilla, Michelle Jenner, Nico Romero, Sergio Mur, Carlos Cuevas

It’s an exciting time for Netflix with the arrival of the very first Spanish Original anime series!

When the three Suns and three Moons aligned over Idhun, Ashran, the Necromancer took his chance to seize power, and the reign of the Winged Snakes began over the earth. A snake phobic, fire wielding teenager by the name of Jack and his friend, Victoria, are part of an intertwined destiny that will change the future of Idhun forever.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week

Netflix rom-com Love, Guaranteed takes the top movie spot. Meanwhile, Cobra Kai continues its run at the top of the TV series list.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: September 11th, 2020 1️⃣Cobra Kai

2️⃣Lucifer

3️⃣Away

4️⃣The Umbrella Academy

5️⃣Young Wallander

6️⃣Chef's Table: BBQ

7️⃣Dirty John

8️⃣Cocomelon

9️⃣Hoops

🔟Million Dollar Beach House — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 11, 2020

23 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 12th, 2020

#Alive (2020) N

Aapla Manus (2018)

Ani… Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar (2018)

Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli – Poorvardha (2019)

Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli – Uttarardh (2019)

Cargo (2020)

Cuties (2020) N

Cycle (2018)

Dad Wanted (2020) N

Dhh (2017)

Kaagar (2019)

Pets United (2020) N

Photocopy (2016)

Playmobil: The Movie (2019)

Poshter Girl (2016)

Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness (2017)

So Much Love to Give (2020) N

Son of Adam (2018)

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) N

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Lost Okoroshi (2019)

Toll Booth (2011)

Welcome to Marwen (2018)

9 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 12th, 2020

Buddi (Season 2) N

Family Business (Season 2) N

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N

Record of Youth (Season 1) N

StarBeam (Season 2) N

The Barrier (Season 1) N

The Duchess (Season 1) N

The Gift (Season 2) N

The Idhun Chronicles (Season 1) N

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 12th, 2020

My Octopus Teacher (2020) N

The Social Dilemma (2020) N

La Linea: Shadow of Narco (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 12th, 2020

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 12th, 2020

Wonho Chung: Live in New York (2014)

