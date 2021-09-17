What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: September 18th, 2021

It’s that time of the week again to round up all of the latest additions to Netflix Australia from the last seven days. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for September 18th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Mask (1994)

Director: Chuck Russell

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz, Peter Riegert, Peter Greene, Amy Yasbeck

One of the most iconic characters and movies of Jim Carrey’s career, The Mask is a true 90s classic.

Bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss is Mr. Nice Guy that always finishes last, but when he finds an ancient mask that transforms him into an eccentric and charismatic of himself, Stanley becomes the most unconventional superhero around.

Squid Game (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Heo Sung Tae, Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ho Yeon

If you’re looking for something a little different, and incredibly violent, look no further than Squid Game to binge on this weekend.

A group of contestants is invited to take part in a survival game, with the grand prize of $10 Million. Taking place at an undisclosed location, none of the contestants are allowed to leave until there is a final winner. For each contestant, this is a chance of a lifetime to rebuild their lives after failing at it themselves previously.

How to Get Away With Murder (Season 6)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 90

Runtime: 43 Minutes | Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry

The highly popular ABC crime-drama came to an incredible climactic end last year in 2020, thankfully UK fans haven’t had to wait long for the series to arrive, and now all 90 episodes are ready to be binge at your leisure.

Ambitious law students attend the classes of Annalise Keating, a brilliant criminal defense professor. Their lives spiral out of control when they are embroiled in a twisted murder case.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: September 17th, 2021

Kate and Lucifer are dominating the top ten lists on Netflix around the world this week.

Most Popular TV Shows on @NetflixANZ This Week: September 17th, 2021 1️⃣Lucifer

2️⃣Clickbait

3️⃣Blindspot

4️⃣Animal Kingdom

5️⃣Turning Point 9/11

6️⃣Good Girls

7️⃣Rick and Morty

8️⃣Chicago Med

9️⃣Chesapeake Shores

🔟Sharkdog

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

21 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 18th, 2021

Ankahi Kahaniya (2021) N

Crank (2006)

Frantic (1988)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Identity (2003)

Jump (2009)

Killer Under the Bed (2018)

King of Boys (2018)

Little Singham – Black Shadow (2021)

Man on Fire (2004)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (2016)

Nightbooks (2021) N

Payback (1999)

Roller Girls (2009)

Storks (2016)

Superintelligence (2020)

The Father Who Moves Mountains (2021) N

The Mask (1994)

The Revenant (2015)

The Stronghold (2021) N

War Dogs (2016)

18 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 18th, 2021

A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) N

Archer (Season 11)

Castle and Castle (Season 2)

Chhota Bheem (Season 3)

Dharmakshetra (Season 1)

Final Space (Season 3) N

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 1) N

How to Get Away With Murder (Season 6)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 5) N

Lil Wild (Season 1)

Mad Dog (Season 1)

Nailed It! (Season 6) N

Numberblocks (Season 6)

Sex Education (Season 3) N

Squid Game (Season 1) N

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (Season 1)

Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1)

The Smart Money Woman (Season 1)

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 18th, 2021

My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021) N

Schumacher (2021) N

Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (Season 1)

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 18th, 2021

Keeping Up with Kardashians (Season 6)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 2) N

Too Hot to Handle: Latino (Season 1) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 18th, 2021

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (2021) N

