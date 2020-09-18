What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: September 19th, 2020

Australian subscribers will be extremely busy this weekend thanks to the release of a certain American sitcom series arriving. Aside from the complimentary rewatch of the aforementioned sitcom, there’s still lots to watch from the additions this week, including plenty of new and exciting Originals. Here’s what’s new and popular on Netflix Australia this week for September 19th, 2020.

First of all, here are this week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia

Friends (10 Seasons)

Seasons: 10 | Episodes: 235

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry

Not much needs to be said about Friends. It’s been over 16 years since the series came to an end and it’s still the biggest and most popular sitcom of all. We expect to see Friends steamroll over the competition and claim the number one TV spot in Australia.

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Director: John M. Chu

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 129 Minutes

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Daniel Radcliffe

You’d have thought that Daniel Radcliffe had been tired of magic, but apparently not! A fun visual extravaganza that all the family can enjoy.

Forced out of retirement by a tech genius, the four horsemen have to pull off the impossible heist.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime:

Cast: Raini Rodriguez, Jon Rudnitsky

A fun action adventure with an animated twist on the events of Jurassic World.

Set during the collapse of Jurassic World, a group of teenagers must fight to survive as they attempt to escape Isla Nublar and the rampaging Indominus Rex.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: September 19th, 2020

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: September 18th, 2020 1️⃣Away

2️⃣Get Organized

3️⃣Cobra Kai

4️⃣The Duchess

5️⃣Lucifer

6️⃣Cocomelon

7️⃣Young Wallander

8️⃣Close Enough

9️⃣The Umbrella Academy

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

25 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 19th, 2020

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Anaamika (2014)

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020) N

High & Low The Moive 3: The Final Mission (2017)

High & Low The Movie (2016)

High & Low The Movie 2: End of Sky (2017)

High & Low: The Red Rain (2016)

Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (2020) N

Jumanji (1995)

Lara and the Beat (2018)

Last Holiday (2006)

Mr. Jones (2019)

Nee Enge En Anbe (2014)

Night of Knots (2018)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Pan (2015)

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Poseidon (2006)

Residue (2020)

Road to High & Low (2016)

The Devil All the Time (2020) N

The Paramedic (2020) N

The Rainmaker (1997)

Vacation (2015)

Whipped (2020) N

11 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 19th, 2020

100 dias para enamorarnos (Season 1)

Baby (Season 3) N

Close Enough (Season 1) N

Criminal: UK (Season 2) N

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N

Friends (10 Seasons)

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 1) N

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) N

Ratched (Season 1) N

Signs (Season 2) N

The Last Word (Season 1) N

5 New Docuseries & Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 19th, 2020

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (2020) N

Challanger (Limited Series) N

Cold Case Files Classic (Season 1)

GIMS: On the Record (2020) N

MeatEater (Season 3) N

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 19th, 2020

Sing On! (Season 1) N

Taco Chronicles (Volume 2) N

The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 1) N

