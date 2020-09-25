What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: September 26th, 2020

There are 37 new additions to be enjoyed on Netflix Australia this week. With plenty of new movies and tv series to be enjoyed, if you aren’t still watching Friends then you’ll be kept busy. Here’s what’s new and most popular on Netflix Australia this week for September 26th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Bumblee (2018)

Director: Travis Knight

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Cena, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon

The first installment of the entire Transformers franchise to not be directed by Michael Bay, Bumblebee, is also one of the best received by the critics. One of the best Transformers films in a hot minute, fans of the franchise will adore Bumblebee.

Cybertron has been ravaged by the civil war between the Autobots and Decepticon faction. To save the future of Cybertron, Optimus Prime sends Bumblebee to Planet Earth. Upon crash landing, Bumblebee soon befriends Charlie Watson, who helps the Autobot adjust to life on Earth.

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Director: Will Gluck

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi, Domhnall Gleeson, Sia, Colin Moody,

A star-studded cast provided many of the voices of Beatrix Potter’s classic little creatures. The film outperformed expectations, raking in over $350 million at the box office across the globe.

A rebellious little bunny named Peter Rabbit gets on the wrong side of Thomas McGregor, when he and his friends continue to sneak into the vegetable patch.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 15

Genre: Comedy, Docuseries | Runtime: 30-60 Minutes

Starring: Jack Whitehall, Michael Whitehall

Jack and his father, Michael are back and they’ve headed down under for some hilariously awkward new adventures in Australia.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia: September 25th, 2020

To no one’s surprise Friends has trampled over the competition to take the TV series number one spot.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

23 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 26th, 2020

Bhaji In Problem (2013)

Black (2015)

Bumblebee (2018)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Cosmos Laundromat: First Cycle (2015)

DTC Yukemuri Junji Hen From High & Low (2018)

Enola Holmes (2020) N

High & Low The Movie (2016)

High & Low The Movie 2: End of Sky (2017)

High & Low The Movie 3: Final Mission (2017)

High & Low The Red Rain (2016)

High & Low The Worst (2019)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Lights Out (2016)

My Mother’s Wound (2016)

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Rhino Season (2012)

Road To High & Low (2016)

Romance on the Menu (2020) N

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013)

Santa Banta Pvt Ltd (2016)

The Blue Elephant 2 (2019)

The Royal Bengal Tiger (2014)

6 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 26th, 2020

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 3) N

Fukrey Boyzzz (Season 1)

Mighty Express (Season 1) N

Mighty Little Bheem (Season 3) N

Sneakerheads (Season 1) N

The School Nurse Files (Season 1) N

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 26th, 2020

A Love Song for Latasha (2020) N

Kiss the Ground (2020)

The Playbook (Season 1) N

Zulu Man in Japan (2019)

A Perfect Crime (Season 1) N

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 4) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 26th, 2020

The Chef Show (Volume 4) N

