What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: September 5th, 2020

September has arrived and with it a fantastic number of new additions to the Netflix Australia library. There are 66 new titles for you to binge this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for September 5th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Overlord (2018)

Director: Julius Avery

Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Mathilde Ollivier, Pilou Asbæk, John Magaro

Arguably a few years too late to latch onto the Nazi zombie craze from the Call of Duty games, that didn’t stop Overlord from being a thoroughly entertaining creepy movie.

On the night before D-Day, a team of American paratroopers is sent behind enemy lines to take down a German radio tower. Crashlanding outside a French town where their target is located, the few remaining survivors soon discover the horrific experiments the French townsfolk have been subject to at the hands of the Germans.

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut (1999)

Director: Trey Parker

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 81 Minutes

Cast: Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Mary Kay Bergman, Isaac Hayes, George Clooney

Before there was the Book of Mormon, there was South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut. In only the first couple of years of the show’s history, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker cemented themselves in cinematic history for their Oscar-nominated feature.

When schoolboys Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman are caught watching the Canadian R-rated movie Terrence and Philip: Asses of Fire, their mothers take the fight straight to the nation north of the border. Meanwhile, evil dictator Suddam Hussain is plotting to invade Earth with Satan by his side.

Love, Guaranteed (2020) N

Director: Mark Steven Johnson

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Heather Graham, Damon Wayans Jr., Jed Rees, Lisa Durupt

Rachel Leigh Cook stars in her first Netflix Original alongside Damon Wayans Jr.

Working for a small-time firm, lawyer Susan takes on the largest case of her career when her new client, Nick, is attempting to sue an online dating website that guarantees love.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: September 5th, 2020

The Sleepover and Lucifer have dominated the top spots this past week:

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: September 4th, 2020 1️⃣Lucifer

2️⃣Cobra Kai

3️⃣Dirty John

4️⃣The Umbrella Academy

5️⃣Hoops

6️⃣Million Dollar Beach House

7️⃣I AM A KILLER: RELEASED

8️⃣Trinkets

9️⃣Cocomelon

🔟Rust Valley Restorers — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 4, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

49 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 5th, 2020

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

A Star Is Born (1976)

A Thousand Words (2012)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Always Be My Maybe (2016)

Anastasia (2019)

Ave Maryam (2018)

Bait (2000)

Big Fish (2003)

Case 39 (2009)

Chasing Liberty (2004)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Dudley Do-Right (1999)

Escape from Wildcat Canyon (1998)

Freaks – You’re One of Us (2020) N

G.I. Joe: Realiation (2013)

Gladiator (1992)

Green Zone (2010)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N

Jackass 2.5 (2007)

Jackass 3 (2010)

Kandasamys: The Wedding (2019)

Last Vegas (2013)

Love, Guarenteed (2020) N

Maniyarayile Ashoken (2020)

Mary, Queen of Scots (2018)

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Overlord (2018)

Paradise Hills (2019)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Ride Along (2014)

Santa in Training (2019)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Sea People (1999)

Soldier (1998)

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut (1999)

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Debt Collector 2 (2020)

The Good Liar (2019)

The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

The Match (2020) N

The Platform (Season 1)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

True: Friendship Day (2020) N

Unbroken (2014)

You’re My Boss (2015)

10 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 5th, 2020

Away (Season 1) N

Bookmarks (1 Collection) N

Borgen (3 Seasons)

H (4 Seasons)

Heidi (1 Season)

Luo Bao Bei (Season 1)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) N

The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes (Season 1) N

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

Young Wallander (Season 1) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 5th, 2020

Afonso Padilha: Classless (2020) N

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Season 1) N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 5th, 2020

Sky Tour: The Movie (2020)

Chef’s Table: BBQ (1 Volume) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 5th, 2020

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (4 Seasons)

Top Chef (Season 4)

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 5th, 2020

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (2020) N

What are you most excited to watch on Netflix Australia this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!