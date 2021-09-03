What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: September 4th, 2021

It’s been a busy start to September on Netflix Australia with 67 new titles being added into the Australian library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australian this week and the top 10s for September 4th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Director: George Miller

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 120 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Hugh Keays-Byrne

Very little CGI was used in the creation of the incredible Mad Max: Fury Road. Thanks to the dedication of the stunt crews, and George Miller’s incredible direction, they were able to create one of the greatest action movies ever made.

Drifter Mad Max is swept up in the escape plot of Furiosa, and the wives of the wasteland warlord Immortan Joe, who are trying to run away from his tyrannical rule.

The Exorcist (1973)

Director: William Friedkin

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Linda Blair, Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn

Once upon a time, The Exorcist was the scariest movie ever made. In the decades that have followed many horrors have tried to replicate the success of The Exorcist, and arguably without it, we wouldn’t have the likes of The Conjuring Universe, Insidious, or the Paranormal Activity movies available today.

When her 12-year-old daughter is possessed by a malevolent entity, a mother seeks the help of two priests in order to save her soul.

Worth (2021) N

Director: Sara Colangelo

Genre: Biography, Drama, History | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Laura Benanti, Tate Donovan

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is just a week away, so it’s not surprising that Netlfix chose to wait until the start of September before releasing the 9/11 biopic drama Worth.

American attorney Ken Feinberg leads the fight against cynicism, bureaucracy, and politics in Washington D.C. as he goes through the US justice system to help the victims of 9/11.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: September 3rd, 2021

Sweetgirl and Clickbait follow the trend in being the most popular title in their respective categories on Netflix this week.

Most Popular TV Shows on @NetflixANZ This Week: September 3rd, 2021 1️⃣Clickbait

2️⃣Animal Kingdom

3️⃣The Chair

4️⃣Outer Banks

5️⃣Bake Squad

6️⃣CoComelon

7️⃣Riverdale

8️⃣Rick and Morty

9️⃣Chesapeake Shores

🔟Good Girls — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 3, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

45 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 4th, 2021

A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella (1995)

A Chinese Odyessy Part One: Pandora’s Box (1995)

A Star Is Born (1954)

Afterlife of the Party (2021) N

Anjaam (1994)

Barbie Big City Big Dreams (2020)

Cemetery Junction (2010)

Dhanak (2015)

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

Election (2005)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Friday 13th (1980)

Gone Girl (2014)

Gurgaon (2017)

Here and There (2020)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

In Time (2011)

Initial D (2005)

Into the Wild (2007)

Jason Goes to Hell (1993)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kill ’em All (2012)

Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)

Love in a Puff (2010)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Monk Comes Down the Mountain (2015)

Monte Carlo (2011)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Rango (2011)

Rush (2013)

Shikara (2020)

Sniper: Legacy (2014)

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008)

The Darkest Hour (2011)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist 2: The Hectic (1977)

The Internship (2013)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

The Owners (2020)

The Quarry (2020)

The Witches (1990)

Wanderlust (2012)

We’re the Millers (2013)

What If (2013)

Worth (2021) N

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 3rd, 2021

Blindspot (5 Seasons)

Brave Animated Series (Season 1)

Chicago Fire (4 Seasons)

Chicago Med (4 Seasons)

Good Girls (Season 4) N

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu (Season 1)

HQ Barbers (Season 1)

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3)

Luv Kushh (Season 1)

Money Heist (Part 5: Volume 1) N

Pororo – The Little Penguin (3 Seasons)

Q-Force (Season 1) N

Sharkdog (Season 1)

The Shiralee (Season 1)

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 3rd, 2021

Untold: Crime & Penalties (2021) N

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin (Season 1) N

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 3rd, 2021

How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1) N

Sparking Joy (Season 1) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!