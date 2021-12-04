Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: December 4th-5th, 2021

With over 40 news movies and tv shows added on December 1st, not to mention all of the latest additions from the rest of the week there’s a fantastic selection of new movies ready to be binged.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

The Power of the Dog (2021) N

Director: Jane Campion

Genre: Drama, Romance, Western | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sean Keenan

Even with all of the other great movies released on Netflix this week, expect to see The Power of the Dog as one of the most-watched. With a Metascore of 90, and some great acting from all of the cast, don’t be too surprised to see a potential Oscar nomination for the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch.

Montana ranch owners the Burbank brothers are pitted against each other when one of them gets married and brings his newlywed wife and her son home.

Minority Report (2002)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Action, Crime, Mystery | Runtime: 145 Minutes

Cast: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Max Von Sydow, Steve Harris

After an exceptionally strong career spanning decades in the 20th century, the early 2000s were a questionable time for legendary director Steven Spielberg. One of his most overlooked movies, Minority Report is an underrated sci-fi classic.

In the near future, a special police unit can stop crimes can be stopped before they are committed. However, when an officer from the unit is accused of murder, he finds himself on the run, determined to understand the mystery behind the crime he is supposedly fated to commit.

Looper (2012)

Director: Rian Johnson

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt, Paul Deno, Noah Segan

Before Rian Johnson’s controversial Star Wars sequel, the director was busy at work directing episodes of Breaking Bad and writing his own kick-ass time-traveling movie.

Joe is a looper, a person who is employed to dispose of people sent back in time from the future and ensure no loose ends are left behind. When Joe is hired to take down his future self, the older Joe is prepared and evades capture. The present and future Joe engage in a game of cat and mouse as they each try to fulfill their own agendas.

Life (1999)

Director: Ted Demme

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, Obba Babatunde, Nick Cassavetes, Anthony Anderson

With how great the chemistry was between Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, it’s a shame we haven’t seen the pair together on screen again since Life.

In 1932, two strangers, Rayford and Claude are wrongfully convicted while trying to buy moonshine whisky for a Manhattan club. Sentenced for 65 years, over the course of many decades the pair grow a strong bond of friendship as they attempt multiple escapes, face racism and have dreams of opening their own high profile club.

Green Snake (2021) N

Director: Amp Wong

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 131 Minutes

Cast: Xiaoxi Tang, Zhang Fuzheng, Zhongyang Baomu, Feodor Chin, Tianxiang Yang

Netflix continues to pick up some excellent Chinese animations, and that trend continues with the addition of Green Snake to the library.

At the end of the Southern Song Dynasty, Xiaobai was forced by Fahai under the Leifeng Pagoda after saving Xu Xian. Xiaoqing was accidentally driven into a strange fantasy of Shura city by Fahai. In several crises, Xiaoqing was rescued by the mysterious masked youth. With the obsession of going out to rescue Xiaobai, Xiaoqing went through calamity and growth, and together with the masked youth to find a way to leave.

What new movie are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!