Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: February 5th-6th, 2022

Thanks to the start of a new month we get a whole heap of exciting movies being added to the Netflix library. While many of the movies below have already been on Netflix in the past, they are still a welcome addition to bolster the US library.

Here are the best new movies added to Netflix this week:

The Dark Knight (2008)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 152 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, Maggie Gyllenhaal

After donning the cowl of the Batman, Bruce Wayne has successfully suppressed the crime of Gotham City, leaving all would-be criminals and crime lords fearful of the Dark Knight. With crime dramatically reduced, Bruce considers retiring as the Batman, leaving the hope and future of Gotham City in the hands of Harvey Dent, the city’s “White Knight” and newest District Attorney. However, with the crime lords of Gotham City backed into a corner, fearful of losing their power and money decide to hire the criminal mastermind and anarchist “The Joker.” Unleashing chaos upon the city, Joker pushes Batman, and ultimately Gotham, to the brink.

The Exorcist (1973)

Director: William Friedkin

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Linda Blair, Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn

While visiting Washington, D.C., Chris MacNeil takes notice of the dramatic changes to the behavior and physical appearance of her daughter, Regan. Despite her lack of religious beliefs, Chris is convinced otherwordly forces are at play and enlists the help of the Catholic Church. After the recent death of his mother, Father Karras is exhibiting a crisis in confidence in his faith but proceeds to help Chris and her daughter. Aided by Father Merrin, the pair begin the exorcism of Regan MacNeil, whose possession will require every morsel of their faith if they are strong enough to defeat the demonic entity possession Regan.

Caddyshack (1980)

Director: Harold Ramis

Genre: Comedy, Sport | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Chevy Chase, Rodney Danger, Bill Murray, Ted Knight, Michael O’Keefe

At the Bushwood Country Club, where the elite of society has exclusive memberships, a scheme is being hatched by the president of the clubhouse, Judge Elihu Smails. However, onto him is the suave golf guru Ty Webb, and the rich construction magnate, Al Czervik. Meanwhile, golf caddie, Danny Noonan, believes he can get his life back on track by winning the Caddie Day gold tournament, the prestigious competition that earns the winner a scholarship. It’s all-out war at the tournament, but the one menace threatening to derail the entire day is the little subterranean menace, a gopher.

The Last Samurai (2003)

Director: Edward Zwick

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: 154 Minutes

Cast: Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe, Billy Connolly, Togo Igawa, Masato Harada,

Captain Nathan Algren, a veteran of the American Civil War and the Plains Indian War, will work for anyone to fuel his alcoholism. Thanks to his experience, Algren is hired by the Japanese Imperial Army, who have recently begun using modern military weaponry, but due to their woeful inexperience require training. Before Algren feels like the Imperial Army is ready to fight, he is forced to help lead them against the forces of the Satsuma Rebellion, led by samurai traditionalist, Katsumoto. Utterly defeated, Algren is captured by the Samurai forces, is nursed back to health, begins to learn the enemy’s way of life, and slowly becomes an advisor and friend to Katsumoto.

The Negotiator (1998)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 140 Minutes

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey, David Morse, Ron Rifkin, John Spencer

Danny Roman, an expert negotiator finds himself at the center of a conspiracy when he is framed for the murder of his partner, and for embezzling money from his department’s pension fund. Realizing that to prove his innocence he needs time, Roman takes hostages of his own in order to talk to a fellow negotiator while using the time to uncover the conspiracy before it’s too late.

