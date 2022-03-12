Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: March 12th, 2022

March continues to be an action-packed month for new movies on Netflix. The list of arrivals this week contains Shawn Levy’s The Adam Project, one of our most anticipated releases on Netflix in 2022.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

The Adam Project (2022) N

Director: Shawn Levy

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy have already teamed up once before in the popular easter egg-filled, sci-fi comedy Free Guy. The pair have once again teamed up for what is Netflix’s biggest movie release of the year so far, The Adam Project.

Adam Reed, age 13, is still reeling from the death of his father when a mysterious man from the future claiming to be a future Adam arrives. On a secret mission from the future, together the pair must embark into the past to save their father, or humanity’s dark future is sealed.

Beirut (2018)

Director: Brad Anderson

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Jon Hamm, Jay Potter, Leïla Bekhti, Kate Fleetwood, Mark Pellegrino

Fans of Ben Affleck’s Argo may really enjoy a binge of Beirut this weekend.

At the height of the Beirut civil war, an American spy is caught and kidnapped. To return him from imprisonment a washed-up ex-diplomat is sent to the city to arrange a dangerous prisoner swap.

The Bombardment (2022) N

Director: Ole Bornedal

Genre: Drama, War | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Bertram Bisgaard Enevoldsen, Ester Birch, Ella Josephine Lund Nilsson, Malena Lucia Lodhal

Some of the best World War 2 movies on Netflix have recently come from multiple regions across Europe. This time the Danish step up to the occasion to tell the world just one of many incredible stories from the war.

The lives of several Copenhagen residents changed forever when a WW2 bombing mission accidentally targets an entire school full of children.

Dunkirk (2017)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: Action, Drama, History | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Barry Keoghan, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Damien Bonnard

One of the best war films of the 21st century, Christopher Nolan is a master of his craft.

As the German blitzkrieg pushes the British army to the shores of Dunkirk, they are sheer moments away from potential annihilation. It takes the courage of the men, their air force defenders, and the grit of civilians to bring them home.

London Has Fallen (2016) – Available Sunday

Director: Babak Najafi

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett, Alon Aboutboul

The Has Fallen franchise is one of the surprise successful franchises to come out of the 2010s. But the pairing of Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman is a match made in lots of dollars at the box office.

While attending the funeral for the British Prime Minister, Mike Banning gets caught in an assassination plot against all of the attending world leaders.

