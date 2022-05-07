Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: May 7th, 2022

Thanks to the arrival of a new month we’ve seen an influx of excellent new movies added to the Netflix library.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

The Gentlemen (2020)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell

Guy Ritchie is back to his very best with The Gentleman and features many of the elements that made everyone fall in love with one of his first movies, Snatch.

American ex-pat and marijuana kingpin Michael Pearson attempts to sell his drug empire to a fellow American billionaire. But when word spreads of Mickey’s intentions, the ambitious underbelly of London’s criminals such as street thugs, Russian oligarchs, Triad gangsters, and gutter journalists seek to take Michael’s empire right from underneath his feet.

42 (2013)

Director: Brian Helgeland

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport | Runtime: 128 Minutes

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, T.R. Knight, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni

Before he was Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman took on the role of the incredibly iconic baseballer Jackie Robinson, and in doing so starred in one of the best sports biopics in years.

Talented African-American baseball player Jackie Robinson is recruited by the Brooklyn Dodgers and officially takes his place as the first Black player in Major League Baseball. Jackie faces huge challenges on and off the field as unrelenting racism and xenophobia threaten to derail his incredibly promising career.

The Bucket List (2007)

Director: Rob Reiner

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman, Sean Hayes, Beverly Todd, Rob Marrow

Two of Hollywood’s most revered and beloved actors were a recipe for success in this heart-warming comedy from Stand By Me director Rob Reiner.

Bonding over their terminal cancer illnesses, billionaire Edward Cole and working class mechanic Carter Chambers decide to live the rest of their lives to the fullest and take on everything they ever wished to do. Together, as their unlikely friendship grows, the healing process begins as they discover the joy of living life to the full.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Director: Rob Reiner

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby, Steven Ford

The second Rob Reiner movie on this list, and arguably one of his most beloved movies to date. One of the most iconic rom-coms of all time, many of the moments throughout are now fully a part of our pop culture and are often parodied in many movies and TV shows.

A chance encounter begins a small friendship between college graduates Harry and Sally. Over the years the pair bump into each other, before eventually becoming incredibly close friends. But as the pair grow closer they are forced to confront their feelings for each other and must determine whether or not sex will take things to the next level or ruin their friendship.

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Director: Sergio Leone

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 229 Minutes

Cast: Robert De Niro, James Woods, Elizabeth McGovern, Treat Williams, Joe Pesci

Sergio Leone’s gangster epic was originally meant to be split into two three-hour-long movies but had to settle for cutting the film down to just under 4 hours. Make sure to save some time over the weekend to watch this classic.

After a self-imposed exile that lasted 35 years, the guilt-ridden former gangster of New York’s prohibition-era David “Noodles” Aaronson returns to Manhatten to face the ghosts of his past.

