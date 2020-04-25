Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: April 25th, 2020

We’re closing in on May but April is still providing plenty of new great movies to watch on Netflix.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Extraction (2020) N

Director: Sam Hargrave

Genre: Action | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Shivam Vichare, Piyush Khati, Randeep Hooda

The first Netflix Orginal for Avenger’s star Chris Hemsworth, Extraction is also the first Original written by Endgame director Joe Russo. We’re expecting Extraction to be a smash hit this weekend, and a contender to break into the top list of Originals watched on Netflix worldwide.

In an underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers, a young boy becomes the pawn in a war between notorious drug lords. Trapped by kidnappers inside one of the world’s most impenetrable cities, his rescue beckons the unparalleled skill of a mercenary named Tyler Rake. But Rake is a broken man with nothing to lose, harboring a death wish that makes an already deadly mission near impossible.

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Director: Tarsem Singh

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Julia Roberts, Lily Collins, Armie Hammer, Nathan Lane, Jordan Prentice

Snow White films were all the rage around 2012, and Mirror Mirror was the fourth such film that year. Whether or not Mirror Mirror is better than Snow White and the Huntsman is entirely up to you, but if you’ve never watched Mirror Mirror then there’s no time like the present.

The marriage between a widower king and an evil witch leads to disaster for the kingdom. By usurping the thrown, the evil witch Clementianna exiles her step-daughter, the princess Snow-White. When Snow White is exiled by the queen, she enlists the help of seven dwarf rebels to help win back her birth-right.

Time to Hunt (2020) N

Director: Sung-hyun Yoon

Genre: Crime, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 134 Minutes

Cast: Jae-hong Ahn, Woo-sik Choi, Lee Jehoon, Hae-soo Park, Jung-min Park

Prior to the chaos caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Time to Hunt had been scheduled for its own cinematic release, but now the South Korean sci-fi drama is available to stream at your leisure on Netflix worldwide.

In hopes of escaping a dystopian city and a chance at a new life, four friends with nothing to lose plan a casino heist. But what seemed like a bulletproof plan turns into a chase for their lives when they fall prey to a mysterious hunter who wants them dead.

Circus of Books (2020) N

Director: Rachel Mason

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 92 Minutes

The inspiring story of Karen and Barry Mason, who thanks to their bookstore in Santa Monica, Circus of Books, provided a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community. For over 35 years the Mason family risked jail time, and worse by becoming the largest distributors of gay porn in the United States.

The Willoughbys (2020) N

Director: Kris Pearn, Cory Evans

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, Ricky Gervais, Kane Krakowski

The animation behind The Willoughbys looks nothing like the original art of the children’s book of which it’s based on, but that’s probably a good thing. With an excellent cast of hilarious voice actors there’s plenty to love about Netflix’s latest animation adventure.

When the four Willoughby children are abandoned by their selfish parents, they must learn how to adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world in order to create something new: The Modern Family.

