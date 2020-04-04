Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: April 4th, 2020

It has been an extremely busy start to the new month on Netflix, which means we’ve seen the addition of amazing new movies. Below is the best of the new movies added to Netflix this week for April 4th, 2020.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

The Matrix (1999)

Director: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski

Runtime: 136 Minutes | Genre: Sci-Fi

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Gloria Foster

In 1999, The Matrix was a revolution of film making and has since been recognized as one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time. Alongside the addition of The Matrix on Netflix is the remaining two films of the trilogy, The Matrix: Reloaded and The Matrix: Revolutions.

What if the world as you knew it was a simulation? That’s the dilemma facing Neo when he is contacted by the beautiful stranger Trinity. Brought before Morpheus, Neo learns of the Matrix and the enslavement of the human race. Neo is left with a choice, take the blue pill and return to his former life or take the red pill and learn the truth about the Matrix.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly (1966)

Director: Sergio Leone

Runtime: 148 Minutes | Genre: Western

Cast: Eli Wallach, Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, Aldo Giuffrè, Luigi Pistilli

One of the most iconic Westerns of all time, the tale of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is the final film installment of the Dollars trilogy.

During the Civil War, the Mexican bandit Tuco, and the bounty hunter Blondie are on the hunt for buried confederate gold. The pair must outwit the sadistic outlaw Angel Eyes, who wants to plunder the riches all for himself.

The Hangover (2009)

Director: Todd Philips

Runtime: 100 Minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha, Heather Graham

Ten years before he was hard at work directing Joker, Todd Philips was busy making one of the smash-hit comedies of the late noughties, The Hangover. The film was responsible for Zach Galifianakis’ push to stardom, alongside The Office actor Ed Helms, and now famous for his role as Rocket Racoon in the MCU, Bradley Cooper.

Three friends wake up in the morning in the wake of their friend’s bachelor party in Las Vegas. Unable to remember anything from the night before, the trio realize the groom has been lost, and need to retrace their steps if they are to find him before his big wedding.

The Social Network (2010)

Director: David Fincher

Runtime: 120 Minutes | Genre: Biography, Drama

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Rooney Mara, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake

Facebook was given the origin story treatment by critically acclaimed director David Fincher. Jesse Eisenberg gave an excellent performance as the co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, capturing the social network mogul’s aura perfectly.

The not so humble beginnings of Facebook, the largest social networking website in the entire world, created by Mark Zuckerberg. After Facebook becomes the largest social network, Mark Zuckerberg is sued by two twins from his Harvard years who claim Mark stole their idea, and by the co-founder and his former friend he pushed out of the business.

Taxi Driver (1976)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Runtime: 116 Minutes | Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shephard, Leonard Harris, Albert Brooks

What new movies will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!