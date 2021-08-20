Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: August 20th, 2021

Despite it being a quiet week of new additions on Netflix, that hasn’t stopped some excellent movies from making their way over to the Netflix library.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Sweet Girl (2021) N

Director: Brian Andrew Mendoza

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Amy Brenneman

We fully expect Sweet Girl to overtake The Kissing Booth 3 as the most popular film on Netflix next week.

Devastated by the loss of his wife, widower Cooper vows to bring those responsible to justice while protecting the only family has left, his daughter Rachel.

The Loud House Movie (2021) N

Director: Dave Needham

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 83 Minutes

Cast: David Tennant, Grey Griffin, Michelle Gomez, Billy Boyd, Asher Bishop

Nickelodeon and Netflix have maintained an incredibly fruitful relationship over the years, with many films from their popular franchises landing on Netflix. The Loud House is the next on the list to receive the movie treatment.

Lincoln Loud, his parents, and all ten sisters go on vacation to Scotland where they learn that royalty runs in their family.

Man in Love (2021) N

Director: Chen-Hao Yin

Genre: Drama Romance | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Roy Chiu, Tiffany Hsu, Tsai Chen Nan, Zhong Xin Ling, Wei Hua Lan

The T-Drama is a remake of the popular K-Drama movie of the same name from 2014 but has just as much charm as its original.

Hao Ting struggles to make ends meet, but despite her rising debts it doesn’t stop her from shouldering the burden of taking care of her father alone, and the cost of his care. Her luck begins to change when A Cheng, a local but kind-hearted debt collector, becomes deeply attracted to Hao Ting, and in exchange for spending time with him on dates, he will ease the burden of her debt.

Like Crazy (2011)

Director: Drake Doremus

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 86 Minutes

Cast: Felicity Jones, Anton Yelchin, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlie Bewley, Alex Kingston

Fresh-faced from his breakout role in Star Trek, the late Anton Yelchin and future Star Wars actress Felicity Jones both gave a funny and heartfelt performance.

The relationship between a British College student and an American is thrown into chaos when she is banned from staying in America after overstaying her visa.

Walk of Shame (2014)

Director: Steven Brill

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden, Gillian Jacobs, Sarah Wright, Ethan Suplee

Elizabeth Banks is one of the funniest actresses in Hollywood, and despite not breaking the bank at the box office, it shows in Walk of Shame.

On the brink of a promotion of a lifetime, reporter Meghan’s dream job of becoming a news anchor is in jeopardy after a one-night stand leaves her stranded in downtown Los Angeles. Without a phone, money, car, or ID she has only eight hours to make it to the job interview of her life.

What new movie are you going to be watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!