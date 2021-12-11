Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: December 11th-12th, 2021

While there was a much smaller pool of movies to select from the past week, there are still more than enough great movies for subscribers to enjoy on Netflix by themselves, or with the family this weekend. Here’s our picks of the best new movies on Netflix.

The Unforgivable (2021) N

Director: Nora Fingscheidt

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas

It’s been three years since Sandra Bullock starred in the viral sensation Bird Box, but instead of horror, we’re getting a crime-drama that could bring out one of her best performances yet. While beating Bird Box will be a huge challenge, we definitely predict that The Unforgivable will be one of the most-watched Originals on Netflix in December.

After serving a prison sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater is released from prison and re-enters a society that is unwilling to forgive her past. But all Ruth wants to do is find her estranged sister who she was forced to leave behind.

Back to the Outback (2021) N

Director: Harry Cripps, Clare Knight

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Jacki Weaver, Guy Pearce, Isla Fisher, Rachel House, Eric Bana

Don’t mistake Back to the Outback for some Madagascar clone, and instead enjoy it for what it is, a fun-filled family adventure with Australia’s most misunderstood creatures.

Tired of being gawked at by humans in their reptile house home, a group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plots their escape from the zoo and a daring return to the Outback.

Asakusa Kid (2021) N

Director: Gekidan Hitori

Genre: Biography, Drama | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Yagira Yuya, Oizumi Yo, Kadowki Mugi, Suzuki Honami, Onoue Hiroyuki

For those unfamiliar with Kitano Takeshi, many will know his beloved Japanese game show, aptly named Takeshi’s Castle. The story of the Asakusa Kid is a fascinating tale and insight into how the world of entertainment begin to change during the 60s and 70s thanks to television.

In 1960s Japan, a young Kitano Takeshi is an aspiring entertainer who drops out of school to immerse himself into the world of theatre. Finding himself as the protege of legendary comedian Fukami, under his tutelage Takeshi is taught how to be an entertainer night and day and inhabit his comedic persona. However, as theatre becomes less popular, and the popularity of television rises, Takeshi finds himself as a rising star, while his mentor’s fame diminishes.

Peter Rabbit 2 (2021)

Director: Will Gluck

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 93 Minutes

Cast: Rose Byrne, Domhall Gleeson, James Corden, David Oyelowo, Margot Robbie

With Sony and Netflix solidifying their incredibly fruitful relationship, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Peter Rabbit 2 has landed on Netflix. While the movie may not fit the theme of the current holiday, children will still enjoy it all the same.

Bea and Thomas are now happily married and are living with Peter Rabbit and his large family. Tired of everyone seeing him as a rebellious bunny, and bored of life in the garden, when Bea and Thomas decide to go on a trip, Peter uses this as an opportunity to run away to the big city.

Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018)

Director: Dava Whisenant

Genre: Documentary, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 87 Minutes

Starring: Steve Young, David Letterman, Martin Short. Chita Rivera, Susan Stroman

Writer Steve Young stumbled upon a hidden treasure lost to the decades, that being the lost genre of Industrial, where catchy tunes and jingles were reserved for the corporations of the world selling cars, hair products, and more, and not for the stage.

