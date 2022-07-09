Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: July 9th, 2022

Incredible animation, teen rom-coms, and horror, there’s a little something for everyone on the list of best new movies on Netflix this week.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

The Sea Beast (2022) N

Director: Chris Williams

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Karl Urban, Dan Stevens, Jared Harris, Emily O’Brien, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

One of the most anticipated animated movies on Netflix for 2022, we suspect The Sea Beast will be one of the most popular originals this weekend. Chris Williams, the director behind The Sea Beast has an incredible pedigree, having previously worked for Disney for many years, having previously directed Bolt, Big Hero 6, and co-directing Moana.

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.

Blair Witch (2016)

Director: Adam Wingard

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez, Brandon Scott, Valorie Curry, Corbin Reid

The classic 1999 horror, The Blair Witch Project, was the progenitor of the found-footage horror genre. Despite being one of the most recent horror franchises, Blair Witch couldn’t escape from this era of Hollywood which loves to produce prequels, sequels, and reboots.

After unearthing a DV tape containing intriguing raw footage in Burkittsville’s Black Hills Forest, Lane and Talia upload the video on YouTube. Then, James stumbles upon the video, and–believing that he saw an image of his missing sister, Heather, who disappeared in 1994 in the same woods while investigating the legend of the Blair Witch–he assembles a team of friends in search of answers. Convinced that she is still alive, he heads into the gloomy forest accompanied by his friend Peter; Peter’s girlfriend, Ashley; the film student, Lisa, and the pair of uploaders, only to go astray in the heart of a green maze. Now, more and more, as James and his team find themselves trapped in the epicentre of the evil activity, the blood-curdling legend of the wicked sorceress seems real. Can they escape from the wrath of the demonic Blair Witch?

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything Inbetween (2022) N

Director: Michael Lewen

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 82 Minutes

Cast: Jordan Fisher, Talia Ryder, Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga, Eva Day

Jordan Fisher has been a regular fixture on Netlfix thanks to his voice acting talents in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and Archibald’s Next Big Thing. But on screen, Netflix subscribers should recognize Fisher as John Ambrose from To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Claire and Aidan who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, and unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last.

Girl in the Picture (2022) N

Director: Skye Borgman

Genre: Crime, Documentary | Runtime: 102 Minutes

A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all.

Dangerous Liasions (2022) N

Director: Rachel Suissa

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Nicolas Berno, Elsa Duchez, Jin Xuan Mao, Victoria Grace, Veronica Powers

If you’re fans of teen romcoms like She’s All That then you should certainly enjoy Dangerous Liaisons. While the story isn’t centered around a teenage outcast blossoming into a prom queen candidate, it still has the same elements with a slightly more sinister and raunchy take.

Célène, at 17, is idealistic. She believes in absolute love and is more interested in reading than social networks. She is getting ready to live apart from her fiancé, Pierre, for a while, leaving Paris for Biarritz. Very quickly, she has to face the evil elite of her new school, ruled over by the former big-screen star, Instagram queen Vanessa, and celebrity surfer Tristan, who’s both dangerous and seductive. Célène falls in love with him but is a long way from suspecting that she is at the center of a cruel bet between Tristan and Vanessa. Just how far will they go?

