Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: June 19th, 2020

N = Netflix Original

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

A Whisker Away N

Director: Jun’ichi Satô, Tomotaka Shibayama

Genre: Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Mirai Shida, Natsuki Hanae, Kouichi Yamadera, Hiroaki Ogi, Minako Kotobuki

A Whisker Away was originally meant for a theatrical release in Japan prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The anime feature has since been picked up by Netflix, and now everyone can enjoy A Whisker Away all around the world.

Junior-highschool student Miyo Sasaki is in love with her fellow classmate Kento Hinode, but he never appears to take any notice of her. After discovering a magic mask that can transform her into the cat named Taro, she finally grabs the attention of Hinode. The more Miyo transforms into Taro, the more time she gets to spend with Hinode, but she risks never being able to turn back into a human if the boundaries between being a human and a feline are lost.

Disclosure N

Director: Sam Feder

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Featuring some of the most influential transgender people in Hollywood, the documentary is an in-depth look into the depiction the movie and tv industry has had on the lives of transgender and American culture.

Frost/Nixon (2008)

Director: Ron Howard

Genre: Biography, Drama, History | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Frank Langella, Michael Sheen, Kevin Bacon, Matthew Macfayden, Sam Rockwell

Reprising their roles from West End and Broadway play, Frank Langella and Michael Sheen were both excellent in Ron Howard’s tense political drama.

The Watergate Scandal of 1972 left the career of former President Richard Nixon in tatters. Years later, in an attempt to repair his destroyed reputation, and to earn some money, Nixon is invited to talk part in an interview with British journalist David Frost.

Feel the Beat N

Director: Elissa Down

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Sofia Carson, Enrico Colantoni, Wolfgang Novogratz, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Dennis Andres

One all the family can watch together, many children and young subscribers may recognize Sofia Carlson from her time spent on the Descendants. Starring in her first Netflix Original, Feel the Beat will be the feel-good movie many may need this weekend.

April’s dream of becoming a smash hit success on Broadway is left in tatters after a disastrous audition goes viral. Taking a break from New York, April reluctantly returns to her hometown where she is enticed to train a group of misfit young students for a big dance contest.

Wasp Network N

Director: Olivier Assayas

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Ana de Armas, Edgar Ramírez, Penélope Cruz, Wagner Moura, Gael García Bernal

Wagner Moura has been a busy man for Netflix, recently starring biopic Sergio, and also the star of the smash-hit crime-drama Narcos. Meanwhile, actress Penélope Cruz stars in her very first Netflix feature. The Original is based on the book The Last Soldiers of the Cold War by Fernando Morais.

Based on the true story of the Cuban Five, René Gonzalez, a Cuban airplane pilot, flies to Miami, Florida to infiltrate an anti-Castro organization. Leaving his wife and daughter in Havana, where she must face the false accusations of him being a traitor but knowing he is a hero in the eyes of the Cuban government.

