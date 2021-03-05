Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: March 5th, 2021

The arrival of a new month typically means a whole heap of new titles make their way to Netflix. Once again Netflix delivers, and with it plenty of Academy Award-winning features that we know subscribers will be binging this weekend.

Here are the best new movies added to Netflix this week:

Batman Begins (2005)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 140 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Ken Watanabe, Katie Holmes, Gary Oldman

While Marvel Studios was laying the foundation for the MCU, DC and Christopher Nolan were hard at work creating the start of the greatest superhero trilogy of all time with Batman Begins.

After the death of his mother and father, Billionaire Bruce Wayne seeks revenge on the criminals of Gotham City. After years away from the city, and picking up incredible skills from the league of shadows, Bruce returns to Gotham. To free Gotham City from its corruption and crime, Bruce Wayne becomes the Batman, striking fear into the hearts and minds of all Gotham’s dirty criminal underbelly.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 152 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Thirteen years, and dozens of superhero movies and television shows later, you’ll find it hard to find any superhero movie greater than The Dark Knight. The late Heath Ledger gave a performance of a lifetime as the Joker and rightfully earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Bruce Wayne’s time prowling the streets of Gotham as Batman has left the criminal underworld in disarray. Desperate to regain control of Gotham, they hire the anarchist Joker. Unpredictable, maniacal but incredibly cunning, the Joker takes Batman and Gotham City to the brink of destruction.

Rain Man (1988)

Director: Barry Levinson

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 133 Minutes

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino, Gerald R. Molen, Jack Murdock

Dustin Hoffman earned his sixth nomination, and second win for Best Actor in his role as Raymond Babbit. Tom Cruise also shined in his role as Charlie Babbit, the selfish yuppie brother of Hoffman’s Raymond.

When selfish Charlie Babbit learns his father has left the family’s vast fortune to his mentally-handicapped brother Raymond, he kidnaps him. Going on a cross country journey, Charlie tries to manipulate Raymond into giving up his inheritance.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Director: Gabriele Muccino

Genre: Biography, Drama | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Will Smith, Thandie Newton, Jaden Smith, Brian Howe, James Karen

The “serious” roles for Will Smith have been few and far between throughout his career. But between the big-budget action blockbusters and comedies, Smith found himself acting alongside his son Jaden, in what is arguably one of the best performances of his career.

Chris is a salesman with big dreams, but after too many failed business ventures his wife decides to separate, leaving him penniless. Struggling to deal with the fight for custody of his son, Chris’s last hope is the unpaid internship at a successful brokerage firm where his talent for sales begins to shine.

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Director: Kevin Costner

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Western | Runtime: 181 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene, Rodney A. Grant, Floyd ‘Red Crow’ Westerman

Despite not winning any of the acting awards, Dances with Wolves stormed it at the Oscars, earning an incredible 7 Academy Awards! Costner won the Academy Award for Best Director in his directorial debut,

Serving on a distant civil war outpost, Lieutenant John Dunbar befriends the Lakota, a Native American tribe. Falling in love with the simplicity of their lifestyle, and the attunement to nature, Dubar leaves his former life behind. Dunbar’s past catches up with him when Union soldiers arrive who intend to take the land away from the tribe.

