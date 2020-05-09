Best New TV Series on Netflix: May 9th, 2020

There have been plenty of new TV shows drop on Netflix this past week, and we’ve selected the best of the bunch that you should be watching this weekend.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Grey’s Anatomy

Seasons: 16 | Episodes: 363

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 41 Minutes

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Justin Chambers, Kevin McKidd

16 seasons down and Grey’s Anatomy is still one of the most-watched dramas on television. The series has been featured on Netflix extensively with many years now, and with many of you spending so much time at home, what better time to binge the series from scratch.

Meredith Grey, the daughter of an esteemed general surgeon, is accepted into the residency program at the Seattle Grace Hospital. As Grey, and multiple interns of the residency program learn to navigate their way through hectic work schedules and the struggle of balancing their personal lives, each will have to make life-changing decisions in order to become the finest doctors.

Dead to Me N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Linda Cardellini, Christina Applegate, James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy

Dead to Me was a smash hit for Netflix when it dropped spring 2019, and fans were insistent on seeing another season of the black-comedy. Fans got their wish and the fantastic duo of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are back for a second helping.

After the sad and violent death of her husband Jeff, Jen is bitter and angry at the world. When Jen meets Judy who’s also a widow but not as high strung as Jen, soon a strong and powerful friendship blossoms between the pair. But as Jen allows Judy’s friendship to become an integral part of her life, unbeknownst to Jen, Judy hides a dark and shocking secret.

Charmed

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 41

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffrey, Rupert Evans, Nick Hargrove

The first season, and the reboot of the Charmed franchise didn’t go down too well with fans but judging by the second season response it was a vast improvement.

In Hilltown Michigan, two sisters are reeling after the death of their mother, who died at the hands of demonic forces. Discovering that they have a secret half-sister, the three siblings unite under the same roof unlocking their dormant supernatural powers, becoming the “Charmed Ones”, tasked with protecting the innocents from supernatural forces.

Workin’ Moms N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 47

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Juno Rinaldi, Philip Sternberg, Ryan Belleville

The hilarious Canadian drama is back, and it’s, bolder and funnier than ever.

Four working mothers form an unlikely friendship at their judgemental mommies group. As they share in their struggles over the chaos of toddlers, diapers, tantrums, maintaining careers, and a sense of self, they all rely upon one another to keep themselves sane!

WWII: Lost Films

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Documentary, History, War | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Gary Sinise, Justin Bartha, Ron Livingston, Rob Lowe

What better way to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe) than watch an incredible docuseries showcasing the lost films of the second world war.

What new TV shows are you going to be watching on Netflix this week. Let us know in the comments below!