Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: April 23rd, 2021

There are some truly incredible new Originals added to Netflix this week. From the long-anticipated adaptation of a beloved novel to the arrival of David Attenborough’s new docuseries, it’s going to be one hell of a fight for the number one TV spot on Netflix this week.

Here are the best new TV series on Netflix this week:

Life in Color (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 59 Minutes

Narrated By: David Attenborough

After the overwhelming success of Our Planet and the nature docuseries that proceed it, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Netflix jumped at the chance for another Original docuseries. To produce the new series, Humble Bee Films used a revolutionary new technology for cameras which has helped capture all of the breathtaking shots of the wildlife. Life in Color focuses on the beauty and color of the animal kingdom, and the magical role it plays in their interactions.

Shadow and Bone (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 45-58 Minutes

Cast: Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Amita Suman, Ben Barnes

Shadow and Bone has all the potential in the world to become one of the most popular Netflix Originals to date. The incredibly exciting adaptation of the Grishaverse novels is sure to be one of the most binged Originals this weekend.

Alina Starkov, a young soldier and a citizen of the Russia-inspired Kingdom of Ravka unexpectedly uncovers a power that might save her best friend and finally unite her country. As she starts to hone it, dangerous forces unite against her and only General Kirigan seems to be willing to help.

Zero (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 27 Minutes

Cast: Giuseppe Dave Seke, Haroun Fall, Beatrice Grannò, Dylan Magon, Daniela Scattolin

There is no shortage of movies and television related to super-powered beings, and since the rise of the MCU the genre has only ever grown more popular. One thing that is in short supply is great non-English language dramas featuring superheroes but Zero may just be up to the task.

Italian teenager Zero has the power to turn invisible, but when a powerful criminal tries to take over the neighborhood, Zero is dragged into the conflict.

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Documentary, Family | Runtime: 15-18 Minutes

The incredible Izzy and her equally incredible veterinarian mother rescue Koalas, and travel all across Australia to form remarkable friendships with the cute and cuddly creatures.

