Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: August 2nd, 2020

It’s fantastic week on Netflix with the return of The Umbrella Academy, not to mention the arrival of other new, and non-Originals. Your binge session this weekend will be glorious if you’re not spending it in the summer sunshine.

Here are all of the best new TV series on Netflix this week:

The Umbrella Academy N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Superhero, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min

Expect to see The Umbrella Academy at the top of the rankings by the end of the weekend! After 17 long months of waiting, season 2 is finally here!

Born on the same day, to women who became inexplicably pregnant, seven children were adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Each with their own unique powers, the Hargreeves children were being trained to become heroes, and ultimately save the world. But after a series of dysfunctional events, the Hargreeves went their separate ways, only to reunite years later when their adoptive father, Sir Reginald mysteriously dies.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Edward Bosco, Brook Chalmers, Jake Foushee, Todd Haberkorn, Shawn Hawkins

For the first time, exclusively on Netflix, fans of Transformers can finally witness the War for Cybertron in all of its glory.

In the final hours of the devasting war between the Autobots and the Decepticons, the fate of Cybertron hangs in the balance. Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots, and Megatron, leader of the Decepticons both seek to unify their people, and save their planet, but on their own terms. In order to save their planet, the Autobots may have to do the absolutely unthinkable and kill Cybertron.

Sugar Rush N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 54 Minutes

Another delicious batch of baked goods is in store for the judges as contestants bake-off against each other for the $10,000 cash prize.

Last Chance U N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 38

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 55 Minutes

Football isn’t just a sport, it’s a way of life, and for some, football is the escape they need from the hardships of everyday life. Last Chance U chronicles the lives of Elite athletes with troubled pasts who are competing at a junior college who have one last chance of achieving their dreams.

Shameless (U.S.)

Seasons: 10 | Episodes: 122

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 46 Minutes

Cast: Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy, Ethan Cutkosky, Jeremy Allen White, Shanola Hampton

Questionably the better of the two series, but don’t tell that to those across the pond, Shameless is one of the funniest, entertaining, and sometimes heart wrenching dramas you can stream on Netflix. With 10 seasons, and 122 episodes your next binge is sorted.

In the city of Chicago, an Irishman-American family, the Gallaghers are a dysfunctional family dealing with life on the South Side of Chicago. Frank, the father of six, is an alcoholic bum that fails to pull his weight around the house, leaving the role of head of the family to his eldest daughter Fiona, who takes care of her five younger siblings, Lip, Ian, Debbie, Carl, and Liam.

Which new TV series are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments. below!