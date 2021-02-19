Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: February 19th, 2021

It’s another strong week for new Originals series on Netflix. There are plenty of exciting new dramas, a tense thriller, dystopian europe and more!

Here are the best new TV series added to Netflix this week:

Tribes of Europa (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 44-49 Minutes

Cast: Henriette Confurious, Oliver Masucci, David Ali Rashed, Emilio Sakraya, Melika Foroutan:

Tribes of Europa is set to be one of Netflix’s most exciting German Originals since the release of Barbarian. A bi-lingual drama, subscribers will want to make sure they watch the series in Sub, ad not dub!

In the near future, in the year 2074, the continent has been split into several warring Tribal states, fighting for control. Three siblings, Kiano, Liv, and Elija are caught up in the conflict when they come into possession of a mysterious cube.

Amend: The Fight for America (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary, History | Runtime: 56-62 Minutes

Cast: Noveen Crumbie, Will Smith, Mahershala Ali, Laverne Cox, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The American Constitution, the very foundation of the United States is held proudly amongst the majority of its citizens. But more specifically what does the fourteenth amendmant mean to you? And what has the fourteenth amendent meant for America’s diverse population over the years? That’s what Will Smith, and a whole heap of celebrity guests will explore in this in-depth documentary.

Behind Her Eyes (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 46-50 Minutes

Cast: Simona Brown, Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman, Robert Aramayo, Tyler Howitt

The adaptation of Sarah Pinborough’s exciting novel has been a smash hit on Netflix already. Many subscribers around the world have already tuned in to binge all six episodes of Behind Her Eyes, ands we expect there will be many more this weekend.

Louise, a single mother and tired of her unfulfilling role as a secretary, begins an affair with her new boss David. In a strange turn of events, Louise begins a friendship with David’s wife, Adele. The unconventional love triangle leads Louise to become embroiled in a dangerous web of secrets, as no one and nothing is what it seems.

Good Girls (Season 3)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 34

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana

The NBC comedy has gone from strength to strength with each subsequent season.

Tired not being given the respect they deserve, three suburban mothers try and take back control, But each of their unique circumstances send them down a road there may not be a return from when they botch a robbery.

The Crew (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 24 minutes

Cast: Kevin James, Jillian Mueller, Freddie Stroma, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Ahdoot

Kevin James looks great in his new role in Netflix’s brand new sitcom.

Life for the pit-crew of a poorly performing NASCAR driver is thrown into disary when their boss retires, and his daughter steps in to take his place.

What new TV series are you going to be watching this week? Let us know in the comments below!