Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: February 5th, 2021

Thanks to the start of a new month it’s been another busy week of new additions to the Netflix library. We’ve seen some excellent new movies arrive throughout the week, along with an excellent batch of new TV series ready to be binged at your leisure.

Here are the best new TV series added to Netflix this week:

Heartland (Season 13)

Seasons: 13 | Episodes: 185

Genre: Drama, Family | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Amber Marshall, Shaun Johnston, Michelle Morgan, Graham Wardle, Chris Potter

As one of the most popular Canadian dramas available to stream on Netflix, for many, it’s felt like an age for the thirteenth season to arrive. With the addition of the thirteenth season, there are now almost 200 episodes of Heartland ready and waiting to be binged on.

After the tragic death of her mother, Amy Fleming slowly discovers she has inherited her mother’s gift for aiding injured horses as well as being a good friend to others. Over the years the Fleming family and their farm are tested by personal struggles, lost dreams, and aspirations, and life.

Total Drama (Season 7)

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 93

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Christian Potenza, Clé Bennett, Scott McCord, Rachel Wilson, Drew Nelson

Two seasons of Total Drama were recently added to the US library, which means all seven seasons of the popular animated comedy is now available to stream.

Groups of stereotypical teenagers compete for a grand prize of $100,000 dollars in a reality survival series.

Firefly Lane (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 47-53 Minutes

Cast: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis

Another Hallmark-Esque series arriving on Netflix, Firefly Lane has already established itself amongst subscribers by making it into multiple top ten lists around the world. Katherine Heigl stars in her first Original, meanwhile, actress Sarah Chalke stars in her fourth Original for Netflix.

Best friends Tully and Kate have been inseparable since childhood, and now even into their forties, they support each other through the good times and the bad.

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (2 Seasons)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 44

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 21 Minutes

Cast: William Shewfelt, Nico Greetham, Zoë Robins, Peter Adrian Sudarso, Chrysti Ane

Despite the removal of the Power Rangers franchise from Netflix, that hasn’t stopped Ninja Steel from making its debut on the streaming service. With 44 episodes available to stream, that’s a hefty binge for the kids.

A new batch of teenagers is chosen to take on the evil Madame Odious and are granted powers from the mythical Ninja Nexus Prism.

Kid Cosmic (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Eric Bauza, Keith Ferguson, Jack Fisher, Tom Kenny, Christian Lanz

Netflix snagged a huge win by producing Kid Cosmic as an Original. Created by the mind behind The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, Kid Cosmic is one of the best new animated Originals added to Netflix.

With dreams of becoming the world’s greatest hero, a kid’s dream comes true after stumbling upon cosmic stones of power that grant him superpowers.

