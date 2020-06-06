Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: June 6th, 2020

Another Saturday, another week, and another round up of the best new TV series on Netflix this week. There have been some excellent new additions this week, and we’ve selected the best that Netflix has to offer. Here are the best new TV series on Netflix this week for June 6th, 2020.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the best new TV series on Netflix this week:

Supernatural (Season 15)

Seasons: 15 | Episodes: 327

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Mark Sheppard, Jim Beaver, Alexander Calvert

The fifteenth and final season of Supernatural has arrived on Netflix! Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the final seven episodes of the series haven’t been broadcast on The CW. You can still stream thirteen episodes, but will have to wait for the remaining episodes to arrive in the near future.

The Winchester brothers, Sam and Dean, follow the footsteps of their father by becoming hunters. Instead of usual “prey” Sam and Dean hunt the evil supernatural creatures of the world, from monsters to demons, and even gods that still roam the earth.

Hannibal (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelsen, Caroline Dhavernas, Laurence Fishburne, Scott Thomspon

The incredible Hannibal series is a tragic tale of a TV series that was canceled preemptively. The show has amassed a cult following, from fans of the films, to new, Hannibal was a delectable series that many enjoyed. The first season is now available to stream on Netflix, with the remaining seasons expected to arrive in the near future.

Before the world knew of his crimes, Hannibal Lector was a world-renowned psychiatrist. A young FBI criminal profiler seeks out Hannibal, as he is haunted by his ability to empathize with serial killers.

13 Reasons Why (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 49

Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Dylan Minette, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer

13 Reasons Why has been a hell of a roller coaster ride for its fans, and finally, the controversial teen-drama series comes to a climactic end.

After the death of Bryce Walker is pinned on the now-dead Montgomery de la Cruz, Clay Jensen and his friends believe they can move on with their lives. Angered by Montgomery’s framing, Winston is determined to clear his dead lover’s name, even if that means revealing who Bryce’s killer really is.

Fuller House (Season 5B) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 75

Genre: Comedy, Family | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger

Another series we’re saying goodbye to this week is the immensely popular sequel sitcom Fuller house. The remaining nine episodes of the series is now available to stream so make sure to get the tissues out when you say goodbye one last time.

Years on since we last saw the Tanner family, DJ has grown up, had three boys, been married, and recently widowed. To help out the family, DJ’s sister, Stephanie, her best friend Kimmy, and Kimmy’s teenage daughter move in with the Fuller’s to help DJ raise her sons.

Baki (Part 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 39

Genre: Actions, Martial-Arts, Sports | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Kirk Thornton, Troy Baker, Cherami Leigh, Matthew Yang King, Johnny Yong Bosch

The action-packed, ass-kicking anime series Baki has returned to Netflix for another bout. A further thirteen episodes are now available to stream, but unfortunately, anyone looking for an English dub will be sorely disappointed. For now of least, part 3 will only be available to stream with a Japanese dub.

Baki Hanma traveled the world to hone his skill as a fighter with the intent of surpassing his father as the world’s strongest martial artist. Five of death row’s most brutal and violent inmates are gathering in force to take on Baki with the hope that he will annihilate them, having grown bored of their own strength and thus with life. To support their friend, martial artists that Baki has met on his journey join him to fight by his side in the world’s deadliest tournament.

