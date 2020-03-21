Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: March 21st, 2020

There are some truly excellent new shows to be enjoyed on Netflix this week. A whole heap of new Original have arrived, along with the long-anticipated return of a shocking superhero. Here’s the best new TV series on Netflix for March 21st, 2020.

N = Netflix Original

The Letter for the King N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Adventure, Family | Parental Rating: PG

Cast: Islam Bouakkaz, Jack Barton, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Gijs Blom, Peter Ferdinando

An adaptation of a beloved dutch children’s story, The Letter for the King is a brand new Netflix Original series that can be enjoyed by all the family.

Tiuri, a teenage squire, answers a call for help that sends him on a perilous mission across the three kingdoms to deliver a secret letter to the King.

The English Game N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Period Drama | Parental Rating: PG-13

Cast: Joncie Elmore, Mark Fisher, Kerrie Hayes, Tina Louise Owens, John Alan Roberts

Missing the football this weekend? While we don’t have the cure for your football fix, we can give you a little taste of the beloved sport with Netflix’s new period drama, The English Game.

Set in the early days of Football’s history, two clubs divided by class face each other in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Darwen FC, a Lancashire side, sign Fergus Suter from Partick FC, illegal at the time, but making him the first recognized professional footballer in history. Meanwhile the amateur side Old Etonians, still believe the game should be played by gentlemen and not those of a lower class. When the two clubs go head to head, it’s a war on and off the pitch, as classes clash, and history is made.

Greenhouse Academy N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 40

Genre: Teen, Drama | Parental Rating: PG

Cast: Ariel Mortman, Finn Roberts, Chris O’Neal, Cinthya Carmona, Benjamin Papac

One of the most popular teen dramas on Netflix, Greenhouse Academy returns for eight new drama-filled episodes.

Two siblings, Hayley and Alex Woods, move to a private boarding school for gifted future leaders after their astronaut mother dies in a rocket explosion.

Self Made N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Period-Drama | Parental Rating: PG-13

Cast: Octavia Spencer, Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Keeya King, Garret Morris

Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer stars as one of the most influential black-female figures in history, Madam C.J. Walker.

Exploring the life and career of political activist Sarah Breedlove, or more commonly known as Madam C.J. Walker. A social and political activist, Madam C.J. Walker became America’s first self-made millionaire, making her fortune through her hair care empire.

Black Lightning

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 45

Genre: Superhero | Parental Rating: PG

Cast: Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III

Nine years ago, principal Jefferson Pierce retired his superhero persona, Black Lightning, after the hardship it brought on his family. When a new threat in the city of Freeland arises, Pierce dons the mantle of Black Lightning once more.

The series has already been widely available for Netflix subscribers outside of the US, but after a long wait, US subscribers can now tune in to watch all 16 episodes of Black Lightning.

Feel Good N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes:

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Parental Rating: PG-13

Cast: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Phil Burgers, Tom Andrews, Ramon Tikaram

The latest comedy series from British broadcaster Channel 4 has made its way across the pond, all over the world on Netflix.

Recovering addict and stand-up comedian Mae must overcome her addictive tendencies to stay sober, while she must also navigate her new passionate relationship with her formerly straight girlfriend.

Which new TV series are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!