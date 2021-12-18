Best New Shows on Netflix This Week: December 18th-19th, 2021

After a two-year wait, we finally get to see the return of The Witcher on Netflix. Alongside the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, there are also some other excellent new TV shows to binge on Netflix this week.

N = Netflix Original

The Witcher (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allen, Anna Shaffer, Anya Chalotra, Mimi Ndiweni

Thanks to the global pandemic the production of The Witcher was continuously put on hold. Better late than never Henry Cavill returns as the adventurous Geralt in an exciting new season.

Upon finding Ciri, Geralt of Rivia takes the royal princess of Cintra to the Witcher home of Kaer Morhen, where she is to be trained as a Witcher.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 6) N

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 52

Genre: Animation, Action, Crime | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Tyler Posey, Charlet Takahashi Chung, Jorge Diaz, Luke Youngblood, Camille Ramsey

Between Fast & Furious and Jurassic World, Universal is having a field day with its exciting animated shows on Netflix.

A team of street racing teenagers infiltrates an elite racing league controlled by criminals who are hellbent on world domination.

Aggretsuko (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 41

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 15 Minutes

Cast: Ben Diskin, Erica Mendez, G.K. Bowes, Tara Platt, Katelyn Gault

The world’s most beloved death-metal-loving Red Panda returns for her fourth season on Netflix!

Another day and another dollar for 25-year-old Red-Panda Retsuko. Her modesty and diminutiveness lead to her being exploited by her lazy colleagues and whether it be sexist and misogynistic remarks by her boss or being annoyed by her condescending co-workers Retusko has a unique way of relieving her stress… singing death metal at her local Karaoke bar.

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 16 Minutes

Cast: Georgina Amorós, Pol Granch, Àlex Monner, Celia Sastre, Claudia Salas

If you’re a fan of Elite, and can’t get enough of the Spanish drama then December is one phenomenal month for you. Throughout the month multiple short Elite stories will be dropping on Netflix

Just as Cayetana is trying to get over her ex-boyfriend with the help of her new friend Felipe, the prince reappears in her life.

The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Rain, Hong-Chul Ho

Traveling across South Korea are friends Rain and Ro Hong-chul. When they’re not enjoying the motorbike journey of their dreams, the pair are busy unwinding at local hotspots, enjoying what local delicacies that are on offer.

