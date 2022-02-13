Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: February 13th, 2022

We’ve selected the best of all of the latest TV shows that have arrived on Netflix over the past week. Make sure to binge to your heart’s content!

N = Netflix Original

Disenchantment (Part 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 40

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, David Herman

Princess Bean, on the verge of marrying nitwit Prince Merkimer, leaves her arranged betrothed at the altar and runs away from her royal duties. While on the run she meets the demon Luci, and Elfo the elf, and together the trio begin their epic adventures across the kingdom.

Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16 (New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Min Young, Song Kang, Yoon Park, Yura, Kim Mi Kyung

At the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service, Jin Ha Kyung, has alienated herself, by choice, from the rest of her colleagues as she prefers to play things by the book, and keep personal and professional lives separate. However, when the free-spirited Lee Shi Woo is employed, he impresses Jin Ha Kyung, through his intelligence and his obsession with the weather, he slowly begins to break down the barriers that Jin Ha Kyung has built around her heart.

Inventing Anna (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 67 Minutes

Cast: Arian Moayed, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney

A journalist, with a lot to prove, investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

Catching Killers (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Documentary, Crime, Mystery | Runtime: 40 Minutes

The investigators behind some of America’s most infamous serial killer cases reveal all, as they

Love is Blind: Japan (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 11

Genre: Reality, Romance | Runtime: 50 Minutes

In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged before ever setting eyes on each other.

