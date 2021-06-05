Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: June 5th, 2021

It’s a great start to a new month on Netflix thanks to the arrival of some excellent TV shows this week. There’s a little something for everyone to enjoy on Netflix this weekend.

Here are the best new TV shows added to Netflix this week:

Downton Abbey (6 Seasons)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 52

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 58 Minutes

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle

For the first time in eight years, Downton Abbey is available to stream on Netflix! Also a new first is that all six seasons are available to stream too.

The lives of the servants and members of the Crawley family are chronicled as political change, war and welfare changes the landscape of Britain forever.

Sweet Tooth (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1| Runtime: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 37-53 Minutes

Cast: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani

Even though the comic is distributed by DC Comics, Sweet Tooth landed on Netflix over HBO Max. The series is produced by Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, and fellow producer Susan Downey.

A devastating virus known as “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world, and in its wake led to the rise of hybrid humans, babies born part animal and part human. Unknown if the hybrids were caused by or the result of the virus, many of the remaining humans choose to hunt the hybrids. A young hybrid by the name of Gus ventures out of his forest sanctuary with lone wanderer Jepperd, and together they travel across what remains of America in search of answers.

Kim’s Convenience (Season 5)

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 65

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Simu Liu, Andrew Phung

After five wonderfully charming seasons, Kim Convenience has come to an end. All five seasons are now available to stream on Netflix Canada.

A Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store in Toronto is ran by Mr and Mrs Kim, who for the most part have tried to make the lives better for their children, Janet and Jung.

Happy Endings (3 Seasons)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 58

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damwon Wayans Jr.

Despite a popular first and second season, an erractic schedule for the third season lead the comedy to be abruptly canceled by ABC. Even though the last episode aired over 8 year ago fans are still calling for its resurection.

Six thirty-something friends rely on each other as they struggle to learn the ropes of adulthood together.

Dirty John (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Connie Britton, Christian Slater, Eric Bana, Amanda Peet, Rachel Keller

It’s taken almost a year for its arrival, but finally the second season of Dirty John is now available to stream on Netflix.

Crime anthology series based around the stories of true crime where tales of love have gone tragically wrong.

What new TV Show are you going to be watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!