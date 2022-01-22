Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: January 22nd-23rd, 2022

Ozark and another brand new season of Pokemon are just some of the excellent new TV shows that landed on Netflix this past week.

N = Netflix Original

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1) N

Seasons: 4.5 | Episodes: 37

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner

It’s been almost two years since we last saw the Byrde’s on our screens. And while the wait has been exceptionally long, it is more than worth it to watch the beginning of the end of one of Netflix’s best crime thrillers.

When his business partner is caught skimming off the top from their Mexican Cartel clients, Marty Byrde and his family are forced to move to the Ozarks in order to launder millions of dollars or be killed.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Animation, Adventure | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Ikue Otani, Sarah Natochenny, Zeno Robinson, Cherami Leigh, James Carter Cathcart

The adventures of Ash and Pikachu continue as they explore the Pokemon world!

As Ash battles his way through the World Coronation Series, Goh continues his quest to catch every Pokémon.

Too Hot to Handle (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 29

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 40 Minutes

Once again, on the shores of a beautiful exotic island, a group of beautiful singles believes they are there to party and have a great time only to discover that in order to win a $100,000 grand prize, they must give up any sexual activity during their stay.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Lara Pulver, Yuri Lowenthal, Dee Bradley Baker, Freya Tingley, Troy Baker

One of the world’s biggest MOBA video games caused a huge stir online when the announcement that an anime based on the lore of the series was coming to Netflix.

After encounters with a dragon and a princess on her own mission, a Dragon Knight becomes embroiled in events larger than he could have ever imagined.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 45 Minutes

One for the true-crime fans on Netflix, in this docuseries poor families became the victim of a malicious con-man, who masquearded as a British spy, manipulating his victims and stealing from them.

