Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: July 9th, 2022

Superheros, romantic k-dramas, and teen dramas are what’s in store for you on Netflix this week. So, if you’ve finished with your third rewatch of Stranger Things season 4, then make sure to check out some of the best new tv shows from this week on Netflix.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

The Flash (Season 8)

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 171

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Grant Gustin, Candice Preston, Danille Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Jesse L. Martin

When the particle accelerator of Star Labs exploded, the resulting storm caused Barry Allen, a forensic chemist, to be struck by lightning, leaving him in a coma for nine months. Upon awakening, Barry discovers he has superpowers, with the ability to run extremely fast. With his newfound powers, Barry now has the capability to protect Central City against the growing threat of superpowered villains. In order to become a hero, Barry dons the mantle of The Flash, the Scarlet Speedster of Central City, and the fastest man alive.

Boo, Bitch (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Jami Alix, Mary Aldousary, Brittany Bardwell, Madison Thompson, Zachary Fineman

Erikas Vu is bummed out. Thanks to the antics of popular girl Riley, Erika is entering the final weeks of high school and no one knows her name. To overcome her shyness, Erika accepts an invite to a party, and as fate would have it she’s a smash hit with everyone, even grabbing the attention of Riley’s ex, Jake C. But just as life was about to meet Erika’s expectations, she is shocked to discover she has become a ghost, after discovering her lifeless body the next day.

How to Build a Sex Room (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Couples looking for more spice in the bedroom hire luxury interior designer Melanie Rose to create stylish spaces where they can carry out any fantasy they wish.

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Josh Keaton, Lacey Chabert, Joshua LeBar, Grey Griffin, Alanna Ubach

After being bitten by a radioactive spider, 16-year-old Peter Parker becomes the Spider-Man and must learn to juggle his life between being a regular high-school student and the hero of New York City.

She Would Never Know (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Drama | Runtime: 65 Minutes

Cast: Won Jin Ah, Rowoon, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kyu Han

Yoon Song Ah works as a marketer for a cosmetics brand. She enjoys her job and dreams of launching her own brand someday. Chae Hyun Seung is a fellow marketer who becomes attracted to Yoon Song Ah. He tries to develop a romantic relationship but Yoon Song Ah rebuffs his advances, not wishing to date younger men.

What TV shows have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!