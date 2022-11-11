Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: November 11th, 2022

After a two-year wait, The Crown makes a dramatic return to Netflix as the story of Queen Elizabeth’s reign enters one of the most tumultuous decades of her life. There are four more exciting shows to keep you occupied for the next week, including an in-depth docuseries that looks into the past controversies of FIFA, the return of Warrior Nun and Down to Earth with Zac Efron, and an excellent new weekly K-Drama series, Behind Every Star.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

The Crown (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 50

Genre: Historical, Drama | Runtime: 45-60 Minutes

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West

Imelda Staunton takes over for Olivia Colman as she becomes the third actress of the series to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II. Her predecessors have all won Emmy awards for playing the role of the Queen, and with two seasons left, can Staunton make it three in three?

As The Queen enters the fourth decade of her reign, turbulent times are ahead for her as family disputes, scandals, geopolitics, and a modern Britain force the crown to self-reflect, and question its role in an ever-changing world.

FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Docuseries, Sports | Runtime: 60 Minutes

In 2010 FIFA made the controversial decision to award Qatar, a nation with very little infrastructure for football/soccer, and award it the World Cup. Outcries of corruption over the decision have plagued the organization since. However, the decision to award Qatar the World Cup is not the first controversial decision in its history, as over the decades FIFA has been wrought with infighting, influenced by global politics, and accusations of corruption. FIFA Uncovered takes an in-depth look into the past controversies of FIFA, and what it takes for a nation to prepare itself to host the World Cup.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Host: Zac Efron

Zac Efron is back with wellness expert Darin Olien as the pair travel the world in search of the best healthy, sustainable ways to live.

Warrior Nun (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 18

Genre: Action, Fantasy | Runtime: 51 Minutes

Cast: Alba Baptista, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, Kristina Tonteri-Young

Fans have had to wait patiently for over two years for the next release of Warrior Nun. That patience has been rewarded with an even more action-packed season of halo-bearing kick-ass demon-hunting nuns.

After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.

Behind Every Star (Season 1) N – Weekly

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Lee Seo Jin, Kwak Sun Young, Seo Hyun Woo, Joo Hyun Young, Shim So Young

Netflix Finale Date: December 13th, 2022 | New Episodes: Monday, Tuesday

Behind Every Star is the South Korean adaptation of the popular French series Call My Agent!. The series has generated a lot of buzz and is expected to be one of the most popular k-dramas this Fall.

At Method Entertainment, a major management company, general director Ma Tae Oh uses his extraordinary strategic mind to achieve what he wants. However, this puts him at odds with the workaholic and competitive manager of 14 years Cheon Je.

What new TV shows will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!