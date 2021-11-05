Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: November 5th, 2021

It’s been an extremely busy week for new movies on Netflix, but that doesn’t mean we’re lacking in some quality new television shows. This week sees the return of Big Mouth and Narcos Mexico, along with a new season of the extremely popular anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. There’s also a chilling new docuseries for you true crime stans on Netflix.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the best new TV shows added to Netflix this week:

Big Mouth (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 51

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph

The start of the Fall season can mean only one thing, a brand new season of Big Mouth is available to stream on Netflix! Now an annual fixture in the Netflix calendar, subscribers can look forward to even more in the near future as the series has already been renewed for a sixth and seventh season.

Nick and Andrew return with even more problems to face during puberty, this time they must feel the warmth of the lovebug and the wrath of the hateworm.

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 29

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Scoot McNairy, José María Yazpik, Fermin Martinez, Alejandro Edda, Alfonso Dosal

We’ve waited a long nineteen months for the latest season of Narcos: Mexico, and while we will miss the incredible Diego Luna as Felix Gallardo, the scene has been set for this to be the most intense season of Narcos yet.

With Felix Gallardo in prison, the power vacuum left in his stead raises the stakes and severity of the war on drugs as the Mexican cartels fight for dominance and the DEA tries in vain to take them down

Catching Killers (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Crime, Documentary| Genre: 42 Minutes

The investigators of some of the most infamous serial killer cases reveal all of the chilling details and the incredible effort that went into apprehending those responsible for their horrific crimes.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4)

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 152

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Daisuke Ono, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Yuuki Ono, Takahiro Sakurai, Wataru Takagi

We saw the addition of Diamond is Unbreakable in May 2021, and now with the soon-to-be release of Golden Wind on Netflix, JoJo fans can look forward to the arrival of Stone Ocean in December 2021.

Two years after the events of Diamond is Unbreakable, Jotaru Kujo tasks Koichi Hirose to search Italy for the aspiring mafia gangster Giono Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando. However, despite Giono’s blonde hair, he is more Joestar than a Brando as his father possessed the body of Jonathan Joestar at the time of his conception.

