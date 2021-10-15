Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: October 15th, 2021

Netflix subscribers can rejoice thanks to the return of the deadly romantic thriller You. If you find yourself binging the series before the end of the weekend, then there are still some excellent new shows to consider watching this week.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the best new TV shows added to Netflix this week:

You (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Ambyr Childs, Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan

After missing out on a 2020 release thanks to the global pandemic messing with the production schedule, the third season of You has been a long time coming for fans on Netflix.

After the dramatic end to his time living in LA, Joe, and his pregnant partner Love have now moved to the suburbs to begin their new lives together. But old habits die hard, and it’s not long before the body count begins to pile up.

My Name (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Hee Soon, Kim Sang Ho, Lee Hak Joo

With so much attention on K-Dramas right now thanks to the worldwide phenomenon of Squid Game, there should be many millions of pairs of eyes on Netflix’s latest exciting Korean thriller My Name.

In order to find the truth about her father’s death, Yoon Ji Woo, a member of an organized crime ring, infiltrates the Police as an undercover agent.

Karma’s World (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 15

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Musical | Runtime: 11 Minutes

Cast: Asia Bryant, Ludacris, Aria Capria, Camden Coley, Isaia Alvarez Kohn

Netflix’s latest children’s animated series has been created and stars rapper and Fast & Furious actor Ludacris. One for the kids, we expect parents to know the words to every song before the end of next week.

Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition, and heart to solve any problem.

Shameless (Season 11)

Seasons: 11 | Episodes: 134

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 46 Minutes

Cast: Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy, Ethan Cutkosky, Jeremy Allen White, Shanola Hampton

After eleven incredible seasons, we finally say goodbye to Frank Gallagher, and the rest of the Gallagher clan as Shameless comes to an end.

In the city of Chicago, an Irishman-American family, the Gallaghers are a dysfunctional family dealing with life on the South Side of Chicago. Frank, the father of six, is an alcoholic bum that fails to pull his weight around the house, leaving the role of head of the family to his eldest daughter Fiona, who takes care of her five younger siblings, Lip, Ian, Debbie, Carl, and Liam.

Blue Period (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA (Released Weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Hiromu Mineta, Yumiri Hanamori, Daiki Yamashita, Kengo Kawanishi, Yume Miyamoto

The release of Blue Period brings us into unchartered territory for Netflix. That being we’ve never before seen the streaming service release episodes of a new anime on a weekly basis. If Netflix subscribers tune in to watch Blue Period on a weekly basis, we may see historic turn in the way Netflix will release their exclusively licensed anime in the near future.

Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It’s an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he’s about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!

What new TV shows are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!