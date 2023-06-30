24 New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 30th, 2023

It’s a good end to the month on Netflix Canada with the addition of 24 new movies and TV shows to the library. This week has seen the addition of the third season of The Witcher, the final season of Titans, and Nimona, and King Richard.

First of all, here are some of the week’s top highlights:

Titans (Season 4) N

New episodes: 12 | Seasons: 4

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Teagan Croft, Joshua Orpin

The climactic end to the superhero group is here as the Titans take on their most dangerous threat yet.

Dick and Rachel, a girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and the lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a team of heroes.

King Richard (2021)

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Genre: Biography, Drama | Runtime: 144 Minutes

Cast: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney



A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching by their father Richard Williams.

Nimona (2023) N

Directors: Nick Bruno, Troy Quane

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint

Netflix's big animated Summer release last year was the incredible film, The Sea Beast. 2023's big animated release is Nimona, which is produced by Annapurna Animation, the studio's first official full feature release.

A knight framed for a tragic crime, teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she’s the monster he’s sworn to destroy?

Here are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

8 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 30th, 2023

Afwaah (2023)

Age of Heroes (2011)

Fireworks (2023)

King Richard (2021)

Left Behind (2014)

Lust Stories 2 (2023) N

Nimona (2023) N

Run Rabbit Run (2023) N

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 30th, 2023

Celebrity (Season 1) N

Delete (Limited Series) N

Doom at Your Service (Season 1)

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (Season 1) N

The Price of Glory (Season 1)

The Witcher (Season 3 Volume 1) N

Titans (Season 4) N

Young Justice (Season 2)

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 30th, 2023

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (2023) N

Making It Up (2023)

Virgilio (2022)

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 30th, 2023

Alone (Season 1)

Is It Cake? (Season 2) N

Starlight BnB (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 30th, 2023

Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion (2006)

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!