34 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week

It’s another quieter week on Netflix Canada with the addition of 32 new movies and TV shows to the library.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Blacklist (Season 9)

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 196

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold, Harry Lennix

Red Reddington, on the FBI’s “10 Most Wanted List” has alluded to capture for over twenty years. Legend has it Red controls a vast network of creative enterprises and has an unnatural talent to gather information. Red comes out of hiding and declares he wants to help deliver various criminals unknown to that of any law enforcement agency, but one condition, he gets to choose the agent he works with, and chooses FBI rookie Elizabeth Keen.

DAHMER (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Niecy Nash, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned

Over the course of a decade, Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most infamous and terrifying serial killers in US history, murdered 17 boys and young men. Thanks to the systemic failures in the US justice system and policing, Dahmer was able to evade capture and carry out his murder spree in plain sight.

Minions and More Volume 1 (2022)

Director: Yarrow Cheney, Bruno Dequier, Habib Louati, Thierry Noblet, Frank Baradat, Guy Bar’ely

Genre: Family | Runtime: 48 Minutes

Cast: Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Nev Scharrel, Garth Jennings

The full collection of Minions shorts from 2010, featuring shorts such as Training Wheels,” “Puppy” and “Yellow Is the New Black.”

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

16 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 23rd, 2022

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 23rd, 2022

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 23rd, 2022

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 23rd, 2022

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 23rd, 2022

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!