36 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Weeek

It’s a quieter week on Netflix Canada, but there is still an excellent selection of movies and TV shows from the 36 new additions to the Canada library this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

22 Jump Street (2014)

Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Peter Stormare, Ice Cube, Wyatt Russell

One of the funniest comedies of the year, not many would have foreseen 22 Jump Street being even better than its predecessor.

After their antics, while undercover at high school, partners Schmidt and Jenko are once again sent undercover, but this time they are sent to college to uncover a fraternity’s drug-dealing crime ring.

Lost Ollie (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Jonathan Groff, Jake Johnson, Gina Rodriguez, Tim Blake Nelson, Mary J. Blige

While Netflix may never have the reputation for its animated content like Disney, there’s no denying that the likes of Lost Ollie continue to add to Netflix’s ever-growing library of incredible animation.

A lost toy, searching across the countryside for the boy who lost him, and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend.

History 101 (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Docuseries, History | Runtime: 20 Minutes

From the GPS, to Credit Cards Dating Apps, and even bottled water, History 101 delivers bite-size lessons about some of humanity’s biggest scientific breakthroughs and world-changing discoveries.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 26th, 2022

A Cowgirl’s Song (2022)

Alakada Reloaded (2017)

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar (2022)

How to Eat Fried Worms (2006)

Loving Adults (2022) N

Me Time (2022) N

Moms at War (2018)

New Money (2018)

Nigerian Prince (2018)

Seoul Vibe (2022) N

That’s Amor (2022) N

The Delivery Boy (2019)

Watch Out, We’re Mad (2022) N

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 26th, 2022

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3) N

Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 1)

Delhi Crime (Season 2) N

Ludik (Season 1) N

Mo (Season 1) N

Partner Track (Season 1) N

Ridley Jones (Season 4) N

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Limited Series) N

Superbro (2 Seasons)

Under Fire (Season 1)

8 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 26th, 2022

Nightmare of the Wolf Bestiary (2021) N

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (2022) N

Spaceship Earth (2020)

The Figo Affair: The Transfer That Changed Football (2022) N

The Witcher Bestiary (Season 2) N

Untold: The Rise and Fall of ANDI (2022) N

A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair (Season 1) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 26th, 2022