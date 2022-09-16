38 new movies and tv shows added to netflix canada this week

It’s a dramatically quieter week on Netflix Canada this week as the library receives 38 new movies and TV shows.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 14

Genre: Action, Adventure, Family | Runtime: 54 Minutes

Cast: Abigail Cowen, Hannah Van Der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum

Winx Club is one of Nickelodeon’s most popular animated shows ever, and the wait for a live-action adaptation was years in the making. After a solid first season, and one renewal later, fans have been rewarded with their patience with an emphatic new season.

Bloom, a fairy with strong magical powers is enrolled in Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. As Bloom learns to control her powerful, but extremely dangerous magic, threats against the boarding school arise, and it’s up to Bloom and the other powerful students to defend it.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chloë Grace Moretz, Jim Carrey, Clark Duke

An underrated sequel with double the dosage of kick-ass action.

The actions of Kick-Ass have inspired a new wave of amateur masked vigilantes, and he himself formed a crime-fighting duo with Hit Girl. But when Hit Girl is forced to retire, Kick-Ass has no choice but to join Justice Forever, led by the eccentric Colonel Stars and Stripes. Just as the group begins to make a difference, the world’s first supervillain The Mother F%&*^r creates his own legion of villains to take his revenge on Kick-Ass and Hit Girl.

This Is the End (2013)

Director: Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogan

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride

An extremely funny and self-aware comedy that sees the likes of Seth Rogan, James Franco, and Jonah Hill unafraid to roast themselves.

On the night of the rapture, thousands of people ascend to heaven, but the celebrities left behind are forced to fight and defend themselves as hell on earth is unleashed.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 16th, 2022

About Time (2013)

Attention Please (2022)

Broad Peak (2022) N

Coach Carter (2005)

Do Revenge (2022) N

Drifting Home (2022) N

Finding Hubby 2 (2021)

I Used to Be Famous (2022) N

Jogi (2022) N

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Mat Kilau (2022)

Mirror, Mirror (2022) N

Possessor (2020)

Thallumaala (2022)

The Catholic School (2022) N

The Last Shift (2020)

This Is the End (2013)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 16th, 2022

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3) N

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1) N

Dogs in Space (Season 2) N

El Rey, Vicente Fernandez (Season 1) N

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2) N

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Season 1) N

Heartbreak High (Season 1) N

Let’s Get Physical (Season 1)

Robicar Poli (2015)

Santo (Season 1) N

The Brave Ones (Season 1) N

The Lørenskog Disappearance (Limited Series) N

Trauma (5 Seasons)

4 Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 16th, 2022

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022) N

Sins of Our Mother (Limited Series) N

Terim (Limited Series) N

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 3)

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 16th, 2022

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (2022)

Liss Pereira: Adulting (2022) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 16th, 2022

Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Season 2) N

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 16th, 2022

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (2022)

