There are 39 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix Canada this week. Amongst the new additions is the clash of the century between Godzilla and King Kong, the final season of Dead to Me, and an incredibly fun and interactive special from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Director: Adam Wingard

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri

Kong, the giant Gorilla, and Godzilla, the King of Monsters collide in an earth-shattering fight of the ages. While the two monsters battle for dominance, a team of scientists embark on a perilous mission to uncharted territory within the earth, in hope of finding clues to the origins of the titans.

Dead to Me (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, Luke Roessler, Sam McCarthy, James Marsden

After the sad and violent death of her husband Jeff, Jen is bitter and angry at the world. When Jen meets Judy who’s also a widow but not as high-strung as Jen, soon a strong and powerful friendship blossoms between the pair. But as Jen allows Judy’s friendship to become an integral part of her life, unbeknownst to Jen, Judy hides a dark and shocking secret.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022) N

Genre: Family, Interactive | Runtime: 86 Minutes

Cast: Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Bill Nye, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed

Taking the Camp Cretaceous team back to Isla Nublar, Hidden Adventure is an interactive special where you must help the campers survive the perilous dangers of Isla Nublar when a storm leaves them without food, shelter and in constant danger from rampant dinosaurs.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

16 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 18th, 2022

11:11 (2022)

Bantú Mama (2021)

Christmas with You (2022) N

Deception – Round D Corner (2022)

Goosebumps (2015)

If Anything Happens I Love You (2020) N

Kumari (2022)

Monster Hunter (2020)

Nafsi (2021)

Off Track (2022) N

Slumberland (2022) N

The Griot (2021)

The Lost Lotteries (2022) N

The Violence Action (2022) N

The Wonder (2022) N

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 18th, 2022

1899 (Season 1) N

Due South (4 Seasons)

Elite (Season 6) N

Inside Job (Part 2) N

Reign Supreme (Season 6) N

Somebody (Season 1) N

Teletubbies (Season 1) N

The Cuphead Show! (Season 3) N

The Good Detective (Season 2)

8 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 18th, 2022

I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) N

In Her Hands (2022) N

Making 1899 (2022) N

Making ATHENA (2022) N

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (2022) N

Stutz (2022) N

The Order of Myths (2008)

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Season 1) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 18th, 2022

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (2022) N

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 18th, 2022

Mind Your Manners (Season 1) N

Run for the Money (Season 1) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 18th, 2022

