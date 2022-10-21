45 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week

It’s been another good week for Netflix Canada thanks to the addition of 45 new movies and TV shows added to the library.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Minions (2015)

Director: Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin

Genre: Animated, Comedy | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton, Allison Janney, Steve Coogan

One of the most popular fictional franchises of the past decade, a lot of the credit can go to the minions, the loveable horde of Gru’s little helpers. Everyone gets an origin story in Hollywood now, the Minions included.

From the dawn of the dinosaurs to Napoleon, the Minions have spent eons searching for a master of true evil to serve. Stuart, Kevin, and Bob are then recruited by Scarlett Overkill, a supervillain who alongside her husband Herb, hatches a plot to take over the world.

Tom and Jerry (2021)

Director: Tim Story

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Jordan Bolger, Rob Delaney

There’s always a risk in taking an old beloved franchise such as Tom and Jerry and throwing them into the modern era. At the very least the designs of the classic pair stayed the same and took advantage of modern animation techniques.

A chaotic battle ensues between Jerry Mouse, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom Cat, who is hired to drive him away before the day of a big wedding arrives.

Les Misérables (2012)

Director: Tom Hooper

Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance | Runtime:

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Russel Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Sacha Baron Cohen

One of the most ambitious film adaptations of a musical ever, Les Misérables was a winner of three Academy Awards, including the best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Anne Hathaway.

In 19th Century France, former convict Jean Valjean has been ruthlessly hunted by police officer Javert for the act of breaking his parole. Their lives, and the lives of many others changes forever when Jean Valjean adopts Cosette, the young daughter of his former factory worker, Fantine.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

24 New Movies added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 21st, 2022

20th Century Girl (2022) N

A Breath of Fresh Air (2022)

Blade (1998)

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween (2021)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Identity Thief (2013)

Knocked Up (2007)

Les Misérables (2012)

Lion & Four Cats (2007)

Minions (2015)

Nairobi Half Life (2012)

Robin Hood (2010)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Super Senior Heroes (2020)

Talk to Me (2007)

The Girl on the Train (2016)

The School for Good and Evil (2022) N

The Stranger (2022) N

The Valley of a Thousand Hills (2022)

Three Widows Against the World (2022)

Tom and Jerry (2021)

Toys of Terror (2020)

Yellow Rose (2019)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 21st, 2022

Barbarians (Season 2) N

Death Note (Season 1)

Faten Amal Harby (Season 1)

From Scratch (Limited Series) N

Notre-Dame (Limited Series) N

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Limited Series) N

Shadow (Season 1)

The Green Glove Gang (1 Season) N

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 1) N

Workin’ Moms (Season 6)

6 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 21st, 2022

LiSA Another Great Day (2022) N

Descendant (2022) N

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug (Season 1) N

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6) N

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) N

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuel Orlandi (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 21st, 2022

28 Days Haunted (Season 1) N

Love Is Blind (Season 3) N

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 21st, 2022

LiSA LiVE is Smile Always, Eve&Birth: The Birth at Nippon Budokan (2022)

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 21st, 2022

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022) N

